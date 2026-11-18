MIAMI (AP) — A Florida pastor with dual Haitian-American citizenship was convicted Wednesday of U.S. charges arising from the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a killing that plunged the Caribbean nation into deep turmoil.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon was found guilty on all charges, including conspiring to kill Moïse, after a nearly eight-week trial in federal court in Miami. He had faced a total of eight charges, the most serious being conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States.

Sanon showed little reaction as the jury verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in Miami. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing set for Feb. 10. He remains in federal custody and was taken back to a detention center after the trial concluded Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors declined to comment afterward. But Sanon’s attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, said the defense team was disappointed with the jury’s decision and would file an appeal at the appropriate time.

Haiti has been without a president since the assassination

Haiti has not had a president since authorities said a squad of mostly retired Colombian soldiers killed Moïse and wounded his wife in a nighttime raid at their home on July 7, 2021. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship, political upheaval and foreign intervention that has long hindered democratic rule.

Federal prosecutors said at trial that South Florida was a hub for planning and financing a plot to oust Moïse and install a president of the conspirators’ choosing. The prosecutors said Sanon was their initial choice for Moïse’s replacement. They also said Sanon helped raise money for the conspiracy and arranged travel to Haiti and lodging there for himself and others.

Sanon had acknowledged in trial testimony that he was in communication at one point with people trying to replace Moïse, but said the group had moved on to another candidate long before the assassination. He denied any knowledge of plans to kill Moïse.

Sanon was born in Haiti and moved to the U.S. as a teenager. He testified that he worked with churches in Haitian immigrant communities in Florida and the Midwest.

A general election in Haiti is scheduled next year for a new president. Candidates include the widow of Moïse, a respected economist, a well-known prosecutor accused of multiple summary executions and a former president accused of drug trafficking and sponsoring gangs.

Prosecutors said South Florida was a hub for plotting against Haiti’s leader

At trial in Miami, prosecutors said the scheme to kill Moïse included paying about two dozen foreign mercenaries with money obtained from U.S. government programs that were intended to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records. U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 40 people with crimes related to the assassination and a dozen have been convicted, including five who are serving life sentences.

The plot to oust Moïse began taking final shape in April 2021, when Sanon met in South Florida with a former Haitian senator and several U.S. businesspeople, according to an indictment. The group agreed that Sanon, once in power, would award contracts to two Florida-based companies — Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy and Counter Terrorist Unit Security, collectively known as CTU — for infrastructure projects, security forces and military equipment, according to investigators.

CTU initially hired about 18 Colombian nationals with military training to provide security for Sanon, according to prosecutors. Conspirators also spent months obtaining weapons and body armor and attempting to build ties with Haitian gangs, officials said.

By June 2021, the conspirators realized Sanon had neither the constitutional qualifications nor sufficient popular support to become president. They shifted their backing to Wendelle Coq Thélot, a former Haitian Supreme Court judge who died in January 2025 while a fugitive.

Four other men were convicted earlier in the case

Sanon had been previously scheduled to be tried with four other men who were ultimately convicted last May of conspiracy in the assassination. But Sanon’s case was subsequently separated from theirs and delayed for health reasons.

At the earlier trial, Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla and James Solages were found guilty of conspiring to kill or kidnap the country’s elected leader and of providing material support for the plot. They were also convicted of violating the U.S. Neutrality Act and also face possible life sentences. They await sentencing.

Separately, in late September, 18 suspects arrested in the case were extradited from Haiti to the U.S.

Suspects who were in the Caribbean nation awaiting trial included 17 former Colombian soldiers and Joseph Badio, a former Haiti Ministry of Justice employee who was part of an anti-corruption unit.

Badio, considered a key suspect, was arrested in Haiti in October 2023 after more than two years on the run and is currently in U.S. custody. His Miami-based attorney, William Barzee, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.