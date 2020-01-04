WILSON LALEAU SURFACES WITH DYNAMITE BOOK ON PETRO-CARIBE

« Haïti, Petro Caribe et ses déraisons » est un livre qui est appelé à marquer l’histoire économique en Haïti. Avec son sous-titre : manifeste pour une éthique de responsabilité, il ouvre un champ de réflexion qui interpelle sur l’absence de patriotisme et l’indifférence atavique de certains acteurs par rapport aux problématiques du développement national. Loin de se limiter à répondre à certaines attaques qui le ciblent personnellement, en rapport avec l’utilisation qui a été faite du fonds Pétro-caribe, l’auteur nous propose une analyse lucide et sereine, jetant ainsi un éclairage nouveau qui réduit la part de confusion soigneusement entretenue sur ce dossier. Cet ouvrage offre un regard avisé sur les mécanismes de la décision publique, le plus souvent corrompus par un système politique non orienté vers la recherche du bien commun. Le propos de l’ouvrage est de partager avec le public, en particulier, les acteurs engagés résolument dans le changement politico-économique en Haïti, l’expérience de l’auteur des défis à relever pour atteindre les résultats escomptés dans un tel processus. C’est un ouvrage que tout homme politique, tout étudiant, tout chercheur, les partenaires du développement et tous ceux qui sont intéressés à comprendre les finances publiques haïtiennes, ou plus spécifiquement, les raisons qui justifient les frustrations de la société par rapport à trente ans de politique économique et de coopération internationale en Haïti, devraient lire.
“Haiti, Petro Caribe and its unreasonings” is a book that records a very special time in Haitian economic history.
With its subtitle: manifesto for an ethics of responsibility, it opens up a field of reflection which calls to mind the lack of patriotism and the atavistic indifference of certain actors with regard to the problems of national development.
Far from limiting itself to responding to certain attacks which target it personally, in connection with the use which has been made of the Petro-Caribe funds, the author offers us a lucid and balanced analysis, throwing new light which eliminates much of the carefully maintained confusion involving this matter.
This work offers an informed look at the mechanisms of public decision, most often corrupted by a political system not oriented towards the search for the common good. The purpose of the book is to share with the public, in particular, the actors committed to political and economic change in Haiti, the author’s experience of the challenges to be met in achieving the expected results.
It is a work that any politician, any student, any researcher, development partners and all those who are interested in understanding Haitian public finances, or more specifically, the reasons that justify the frustrations of society compared to thirty years of economic policy and international cooperation in Haiti, should read.