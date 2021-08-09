LAURENT LAMOTHE WONDERS WHY JOVENEL’S ASSASSINS GIVEN VIP TREATMENT IN PRISON??? SHOULD BE IN GENERAL POPULATION.

August 9, 2021

Ex-Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe asks a valid question.

Why are the assassins of President Jovenel Moise being treated on a VIP basis, when our citizens, often wrongly accused of stealing a chicken, might spend years in Preventative Detentions, without ever appearing before judge?

In fact, some of these Haitians might spend their life in prison, if their dossier is lost!

We witnessed a situation in which foreign mercenaries, along with a few flaky Haitians, were apprehended immediately after their coordinated assault on President Moise’s residence, a raid that saw Jovenel killed in his bedroom as his wife, Martine, lay on the floor critically wounded.

It isn’t as though they are “suspects” in the crime. They were caught red-handed with an arsenal of illegal weapons.

They admitted their participation in the hair-brained concept of arresting the President of a Sovereign Nation!

Jovenel’s personal security team is something else!

There really aren’t words for them!

Disgusting!

Unfortunately, this farce will move on, with little chance of resolution in a nation without the infrastructure to deal with this challenge.

Jovenel was my friend.