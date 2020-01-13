FIRST DAY OF A NEW ERA – PERHAPS WITH LUCK AND DETERMINATION A CONSTRUCTIVE FUTURE

January 13, 2020

President Jovenel Moise has a God-given opportunity to change the course of Haitian history and, by doing so, save the Nation from its impending implosion.

Let us pray that our President has 20/20 Vision for the year 2020.

The next months will mark the path to success, or ultimate failure.

Jovenel Moise needs the help of every Haitian to make his, your Mandate, the Nation’s Mandate a success

Many will remember the film “WIZARD OF OZ” in which the Wicked Witch was killed when a house fell on her, saving everyone from her evil.

Monday, January 13, 2020 sees Haiti’s WICKED WITCH – the entire Chamber of Deputies, and a bunch of criminal Senators – dead as their terms expire. Up until this moment, in time, their criminal, selfish actions doomed Haiti’s 12,000,000 to an every-decreasing Standard of Living, as they stole everything in sight, and many things – out of sight in the future. Now, President Moise, and the Nation, can look back at these criminals, as a nightmare, washed away by the Rainbow Featured Sunrise, that opens the door to a future in which our President can rebuild the Constitution and create an infrastructure to support a new and productive dream that has – to date – been blocked by a small band of terrorists who did whatever they could to BLOCK THE NATION.

What people of the MINORITY OPPOSITION continually fail recognize is that the International Community is sick and tired of Haiti being a scab on the civilized world, the infection created by a tiny, tiny minority of people with personal agendas that are out of step with Haiti’s vast majority, 12,000,000 who have little of no say in their personal destinies.

The selfish Opposition has failed to see that many heavy hitters are placing their support behind Jovenel Moise, for better or worse, in the belief that he can do something positive to turn things around and – most importantly to the International Community – an opportunity to block final steps towards a NARCO STATE

President Jovenel Moise is the one the World is betting on.

These are some of the guys who stand in front of the steam-roller, at their own personal peril. The DEA may revive some file and remove impediments.