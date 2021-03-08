Covid vaccines: How fast is progress around the world?

However, there are vast differences in the pace of progress in different parts of the world.
Some countries have secured and delivered doses to a large proportion of their population – but many more are still waiting for their first shipments to arrive.
Who is receiving vaccines?
With an aim to give doses to nearly every adult around the world, this is the largest-scale vaccination programme in history.
The US and China have administered the highest number of doses, 90 million and 52 million respectively.
The UK ranks third, with more than 23 million.
But while nearly all of Europe and the Americas have begun vaccination campaigns, only a handful of African countries have.
Many poorer countries are relying on deliveries from Covax, an international scheme led by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is trying to ensure everyone in the world has access to a Covid vaccine.
Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines through this programme on 24 February.
Covax plans to deliver about two billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year, but many vaccines require two doses per person.
Which vaccines are in use?
The vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first approved by the WHO.
It is still the vaccine being given in the most countries, but several others have been approved for use.
|World
|
3.9
|305,285,044
|US
|
27.3
|90,351,750
|China
|
3.6
|52,573,800
|UK
|
35.2
|23,519,898
|India
|
1.5
|20,989,010
|Brazil
|
5.1
|10,830,688
|Turkey
|
11.8
|9,917,348
|Israel
|
101.1
|8,749,514
|Germany
|
8.7
|7,326,098
|Russia
|
4.6
|6,655,487
|United Arab Emirates
|
63.4
|6,273,009
|France
|
8.7
|5,692,974
|Italy
|
9.0
|5,417,678
|Chile
|
24.2
|4,624,924
|Morocco
|
12.2
|4,492,557
|Spain
|
9.6
|4,471,577
|Indonesia
|
1.5
|4,022,544
|Poland
|
10.4
|3,951,104
|Bangladesh
|
2.2
|3,682,152
|Mexico
|
2.2
|2,793,106
|Canada
|
6.3
|2,387,189
|Romania
|
9.3
|1,781,602
|Serbia
|
24.3
|1,651,293
|Argentina
|
3.4
|1,526,078
|Netherlands
|
7.8
|1,336,428
|Saudi Arabia
|
3.8
|1,332,740
|Hungary
|
13.3
|1,288,974
|Greece
|
10.5
|1,091,749
|Portugal
|
10.1
|1,029,189
|Belgium
|
8.2
|953,532
|Sweden
|
8.8
|890,291
|Switzerland
|
10.2
|882,184
|Czech Republic
|
7.7
|829,555
|Austria
|
8.9
|802,973
|Denmark
|
12.5
|726,645
|Sri Lanka
|
3.4
|724,278
|Norway
|
10.7
|578,241
|Finland
|
10.2
|565,456
|Singapore
|
9.7
|565,000
|Slovakia
|
9.6
|522,789
|Bahrain
|
30.0
|509,907
|Ireland
|
10.0
|493,873
|Nepal
|
1.4
|402,264
|Peru
|
1.1
|376,210
|Dominican Republic
|
3.5
|375,265
|Azerbaijan
|
3.3
|337,315
|Qatar
|
11.3
|327,000
|South Korea
|
0.6
|316,865
|Colombia
|
0.6
|296,240
|Lithuania
|
10.9
|295,994
|Bulgaria
|
4.2
|288,631
|Croatia
|
5.9
|242,000
|Panama
|
4.8
|208,415
|Slovenia
|
10.0
|207,412
|Costa Rica
|
3.8
|193,273
|Kuwait
|
4.1
|175,000
|Rwanda
|
1.2
|158,898
|Jordan
|
1.5
|150,000
|Maldives
|
27.0
|145,768
|Estonia
|
11.0
|145,394
|Malaysia
|
0.3
|112,914
|Bolivia
|
0.9
|106,905
|Myanmar
|
0.2
|103,142
|South Africa
|
0.2
|101,573
|Cyprus
|
11.4
|100,000
|Malta
|
21.7
|95,899
|Latvia
|
4.4
|82,103
|Seychelles
|
83.1
|81,715
|Australia
|
0.3
|81,000
|Algeria
|
0.2
|75,000
|Pakistan
|
0.033
|72,882
|Cambodia
|
0.4
|71,185
|Ecuador
|
0.4
|71,148
|Uruguay
|
2.0
|70,408
|Oman
|
1.3
|67,660
|Senegal
|
0.4
|65,037
|Lebanon
|
0.9
|61,330
|Barbados
|
17.0
|48,886
|Japan
|
0.037
|46,469
|Luxembourg
|
7.1
|44,171
|Gibraltar
|
129.7
|43,712
|Iceland
|
11.6
|39,749
|Zimbabwe
|
0.2
|32,240
|Cayman Islands
|
40.4
|26,580
|Isle of Man
|
29.2
|24,798
|Bermuda
|
38.4
|23,939
|Kazakhstan
|
0.1
|22,294
|Guernsey
|
32.9
|22,040
|Belarus
|
0.2
|20,944
|Ukraine
|
0.041
|17,947
|El Salvador
|
0.2
|16,000
|Albania
|
0.5
|15,793
|Venezuela
|
0.043
|12,194
|Iran
|
0.012
|10,000
|New Zealand
|
0.2
|9,431
|Faroe Islands
|
16.2
|7,925
|Thailand
|
0.010
|7,262
|Dominica
|
10.0
|7,202
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|
16.6
|6,433
|Mongolia
|
0.2
|4,926
|Anguilla
|
26.2
|3,929
|Greenland
|
6.9
|3,927
|Moldova
|
0.095
|3,849
|Mauritius
|
0.3
|3,843
|Philippines
|
0.003
|2,793
|Liechtenstein
|
7.1
|2,721
|Honduras
|
0.027
|2,684
|Andorra
|
3.3
|2,526
|Guatemala
|
0.013
|2,427
|Montenegro
|
0.4
|2,406
|Monaco
|
6.1
|2,400
|San Marino
|
6.9
|2,339
|Saint Lucia
|
1.1
|2,094
|Guyana
|
0.2
|1,852
|Paraguay
|
0.025
|1,775
|Falkland Islands
|
49.7
|1,732
|Egypt
|
0.001
|1,315
|Belize
|
0.3
|996
|Montserrat
|
13.0
|652
|Trinidad and Tobago
|
0.031
|440
|Grenada
|
0.1
|146
|Saint Helena
|
1.8
|107