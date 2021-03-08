Covid vaccines: How fast is progress around the world?

But while nearly all of Europe and the Americas have begun vaccination campaigns, only a handful of African countries have.

Many poorer countries are relying on deliveries from Covax, an international scheme led by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is trying to ensure everyone in the world has access to a Covid vaccine.

Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines through this programme on 24 February.

Covax plans to deliver about two billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year, but many vaccines require two doses per person.

Which vaccines are in use?

The vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first approved by the WHO.

It is still the vaccine being given in the most countries, but several others have been approved for use.