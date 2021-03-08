 Posted in Elections

Covid vaccines: How fast is progress around the world?

   March 8, 2021

However, there are vast differences in the pace of progress in different parts of the world.

Some countries have secured and delivered doses to a large proportion of their population – but many more are still waiting for their first shipments to arrive.

Who is receiving vaccines?

With an aim to give doses to nearly every adult around the world, this is the largest-scale vaccination programme in history.

The US and China have administered the highest number of doses, 90 million and 52 million respectively.

The UK ranks third, with more than 23 million.

But while nearly all of Europe and the Americas have begun vaccination campaigns, only a handful of African countries have.

Many poorer countries are relying on deliveries from Covax, an international scheme led by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is trying to ensure everyone in the world has access to a Covid vaccine.

Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines through this programme on 24 February.

Covax plans to deliver about two billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year, but many vaccines require two doses per person.

Which vaccines are in use?

The vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first approved by the WHO.

It is still the vaccine being given in the most countries, but several others have been approved for use.

Most governments are starting with doses for the over-60s, health workers and people who are clinically vulnerable.

In countries such as Israel and the UK, there are already promising signs the vaccines are reducing hospital admissions and deaths as well as community transmission.

Worldwide, more than 200 vaccine candidates are undergoing trials to test their efficacy and safety.

World
3.9
 305,285,044
US
27.3
 90,351,750
China
3.6
 52,573,800
UK
35.2
 23,519,898
India
1.5
 20,989,010
Brazil
5.1
 10,830,688
Turkey
11.8
 9,917,348
Israel
101.1
 8,749,514
Germany
8.7
 7,326,098
Russia
4.6
 6,655,487
United Arab Emirates
63.4
 6,273,009
France
8.7
 5,692,974
Italy
9.0
 5,417,678
Chile
24.2
 4,624,924
Morocco
12.2
 4,492,557
Spain
9.6
 4,471,577
Indonesia
1.5
 4,022,544
Poland
10.4
 3,951,104
Bangladesh
2.2
 3,682,152
Mexico
2.2
 2,793,106
Canada
6.3
 2,387,189
Romania
9.3
 1,781,602
Serbia
24.3
 1,651,293
Argentina
3.4
 1,526,078
Netherlands
7.8
 1,336,428
Saudi Arabia
3.8
 1,332,740
Hungary
13.3
 1,288,974
Greece
10.5
 1,091,749
Portugal
10.1
 1,029,189
Belgium
8.2
 953,532
Sweden
8.8
 890,291
Switzerland
10.2
 882,184
Czech Republic
7.7
 829,555
Austria
8.9
 802,973
Denmark
12.5
 726,645
Sri Lanka
3.4
 724,278
Norway
10.7
 578,241
Finland
10.2
 565,456
Singapore
9.7
 565,000
Slovakia
9.6
 522,789
Bahrain
30.0
 509,907
Ireland
10.0
 493,873
Nepal
1.4
 402,264
Peru
1.1
 376,210
Dominican Republic
3.5
 375,265
Azerbaijan
3.3
 337,315
Qatar
11.3
 327,000
South Korea
0.6
 316,865
Colombia
0.6
 296,240
Lithuania
10.9
 295,994
Bulgaria
4.2
 288,631
Croatia
5.9
 242,000
Panama
4.8
 208,415
Slovenia
10.0
 207,412
Costa Rica
3.8
 193,273
Kuwait
4.1
 175,000
Rwanda
1.2
 158,898
Jordan
1.5
 150,000
Maldives
27.0
 145,768
Estonia
11.0
 145,394
Malaysia
0.3
 112,914
Bolivia
0.9
 106,905
Myanmar
0.2
 103,142
South Africa
0.2
 101,573
Cyprus
11.4
 100,000
Malta
21.7
 95,899
Latvia
4.4
 82,103
Seychelles
83.1
 81,715
Australia
0.3
 81,000
Algeria
0.2
 75,000
Pakistan
0.033
 72,882
Cambodia
0.4
 71,185
Ecuador
0.4
 71,148
Uruguay
2.0
 70,408
Oman
1.3
 67,660
Senegal
0.4
 65,037
Lebanon
0.9
 61,330
Barbados
17.0
 48,886
Japan
0.037
 46,469
Luxembourg
7.1
 44,171
Gibraltar
129.7
 43,712
Iceland
11.6
 39,749
Zimbabwe
0.2
 32,240
Cayman Islands
40.4
 26,580
Isle of Man
29.2
 24,798
Bermuda
38.4
 23,939
Kazakhstan
0.1
 22,294
Guernsey
32.9
 22,040
Belarus
0.2
 20,944
Ukraine
0.041
 17,947
El Salvador
0.2
 16,000
Albania
0.5
 15,793
Venezuela
0.043
 12,194
Iran
0.012
 10,000
New Zealand
0.2
 9,431
Faroe Islands
16.2
 7,925
Thailand
0.010
 7,262
Dominica
10.0
 7,202
Turks and Caicos Islands
16.6
 6,433
Mongolia
0.2
 4,926
Anguilla
26.2
 3,929
Greenland
6.9
 3,927
Moldova
0.095
 3,849
Mauritius
0.3
 3,843
Philippines
0.003
 2,793
Liechtenstein
7.1
 2,721
Honduras
0.027
 2,684
Andorra
3.3
 2,526
Guatemala
0.013
 2,427
Montenegro
0.4
 2,406
Monaco
6.1
 2,400
San Marino
6.9
 2,339
Saint Lucia
1.1
 2,094
Guyana
0.2
 1,852
Paraguay
0.025
 1,775
Falkland Islands
49.7
 1,732
Egypt
0.001
 1,315
Belize
0.3
 996
Montserrat
13.0
 652
Trinidad and Tobago
0.031
 440
Grenada
0.1
 146
Saint Helena
1.8
 107
