“BEAM ME DOWN SCOTTY” – OAS TEAM FROM MARS DELIVERS OUT OF WORLD PROPOSAL TO ALIEN HAITIANS- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

COMMENT: HAITIAN TRUTH.ORG

The International Community never learns because they never study.

Each time the Foreigner becomes involved with Haiti, he/she assumes they are dealing with something other than Haitians. They apply standards that would work in their own society when they parachute into our Fantasy World , a world that will always remain outside their ability to comprehend.

Star Trek enthusiasts will recall Captain Kirk as he whipped out his little Universal Translator to decipher any and all languages throughout his universe. Well the OAS has Google Translate and applying this to the stimulating phrases will come up with something totally out of step with the Haitian reality.

Give me a break guys!

What works in Ottawa, New York, London or Paris will not dovetail with anything Haitian.

For example, what Blan would arrive accepting that we might expect Loup Garou , what they would call Werewolves, to disrupt traffic into Port-au-Prince next Monday?

I had thought that Martians might have an affinity to the Haitian psychology.However, the OAS Martians beamed down, yet again, with a complete and total lack of understanding, ready to salivate at the mention of key words and phrases such as,

Le Secteur Démocratique et Populaire

l’Opposition et de la Société Civile

l’Ordre Démocratique par l’organisation des élections libres,honnêtes et inclusives .

The OAS report comes up with a myriad of disruptive suggestions, guaranteed to further derail Haitian society in the remaining months of Jovenel Moise’s Presidency.

A Plethoria (a whole bunch) of Commissions. Some Commissions to supervise other Commissions and one to supervise the PNH activities. The PNH has enough internal distraction without adding civilian interference.

And a new PM selected by the Opposition.

WOW!

All of these pressure/suggestions bowing to a tiny, tiny, tiny, teenee weenee sector of Haitian society who represent absolutely nothing other than anti-Haitian agendas that benefit them personally.

OAS suggestions will totally remove control from the elected President, Jovenel Moise and press Haiti further towards melt-down.

The existing Constitution has generated an imbalance between the PM, Senate and Chamber that effectively makes control impossible.

Jovenel Moise moved to rectify this problem and was hammered by America’s State Department!

And now, the OAS Martian team presses for the revision/rewriting of Haiti’s Constitution – something the American State Department said was a definite NO!

Talk about mixed messages for Haiti!

The International Community should follow Star Trek’s Prime Directive that saw the space travellers never acting to interfere in the worlds they visited. The Prime Directive was based on the assumption that an alien visitor’s actions could have a Disastrous Domino Effect on into the future.

HAITI STANDS AS THE BEST ILLUSTRATION OF HOW VIOLATION OF THE PRIME DIRECTIVE CAN GENERATE AN ACCELERATING DOMINO EFFECT ON TO INFINITY.

Adelina Dayiti