An Indian drug mogul says Americans will pay too much for the Covid vaccine—and wants to change that
July 19, 2020
www.politico.com
Adar Poonawalla is seizing on the Covid-19 fight to try to break down the policies protecting Big Pharma. Adar Poonawalla may be the most important figure in the global vaccine race who isn't working in a laboratory: The Indian vaccine entrepreneur plans to save the world from coronavirus – and then radically remake the international pharma landscape. Drug companies are sounding alarms. The globe-trotting, deal-making son of Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla – an Indian billionaire who founded the Serum Institute of India on his horse farm 54 years ago – is one of the breakout figures of the Covid fight, strategizing from the Indian city of Pune to bring the same low-cost efficiency with which he makes 1.5 billion vaccine doses a year for the developing world into mass-producing a Covid-19 vaccine for the entire world.