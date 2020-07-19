 Posted in DAILY REPORTS-Direct From Haiti

An Indian drug mogul says Americans will pay too much for the Covid vaccine—and wants to change that

   July 19, 2020

Adar Poonawalla is seizing on the Covid-19 fight to try to break down the policies protecting Big Pharma.

Adar Poonawalla may be the most important figure in the global vaccine race who isn’t working in a laboratory: The Indian vaccine entrepreneur plans to save the world from coronavirus – and then radically remake the international pharma landscape.

Drug companies are sounding alarms.

The globe-trotting, deal-making son of Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla – an Indian billionaire who founded the Serum Institute of India on his horse farm 54 years ago – is one of the breakout figures of the Covid fight, strategizing from the Indian city of Pune to bring the same low-cost efficiency with which he makes 1.5 billion vaccine doses a year for the developing world into mass-producing a Covid-19 vaccine for the entire world.

