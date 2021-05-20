WELL MEANING, MISGUIDED & MISINFORMED COMMENTS ON HAITIAN SITUATION BY STATE DEPARTMENT’S JULIE CHUNG

We are assaulted by the promise of another Congressional Committee, made up of people who know little or nothing about Haiti. Haiti – yet again – is being used as a vehicle for personal agendas.
These people mean no harm, however, by aligning themselves with certain minority, but vocal Haitian elements, they perpetuate a generations’ long trail of events that are responsible for the disastrous situation in which Haiti now finds itself.
“Perceived Reality” rarely equals “Reality.”
Unfortunately, the current ongoing “Perceived Reality,” was created by people like Aristide who have effectively destroyed the cultural foundations upon which Haiti was built.
One of these flawed “Perceived Realities,” sees our old Forces Armees d’Haiti seen as a human rights violating team of criminals.
The Americans have forgotten that the FAdH was expected to control Aristide’s predicted grab for dictatorial power, upon his 1994 return to Haiti. The Governors Island Accord. General Cedras was to step down, being replaced as Commander in Chief by an “existing General Officer.” This limited the selection of Generals Duperval and Mayard.
The FAdH would be re-equipped and retrained.
A new police force would be created.
Elections were to be held in December, 1994 and Aristide would be defeated.
Haiti would live happily ever-after.
Wrong!
Aristide returned.
He delayed the elections.
He promoted Lieutenant Colonel Poisson to Brigadier General, then made him Commander in Chief. Aristide then ordered Poison to disband the FAdH, which he did.
Aristide then threatened to stay “three more years,” to make up for the time he was stuck in Washington, unless the International Community accepted Rene Preval as President.
Insofar as the police – the PNH – was concerned, hundreds of officers were trained by Canada and the United States. Aristide fired all of these foreign trained men and women. He demanded total loyalty to him, personally, by all PNH officers.
This damage remains today. Aristide probably controls at least 30% of the PNH.