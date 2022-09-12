SLOW MOTION SUICIDAL TRAIN WRECK AS PNH EXPERIENCES CANCELLATION OF MUCH NEEDED ORDER – WHO IS SLOWING PROCESS – AND WHY???

Sep 12, 2022

SMOKE AND MIRRORS!!

We have a great deal of media coverage, focusing on Prime Minister Henry’s imminent provision of desperately needed supplies, and equipment to the PNH.

Unfortunately, this is not true.

I CANNOT BELIEVE ARTICLE WITH THIS LINK WAS WRITTEN MAY, 2022 http://www.haitian-truth.org/someone-in-pms-office-blocking-acquisition-of-desperately-needed-equipment-for-pnh-police-officers-and-haitian-citizens-will-die/

During 2019 the PNH was desperately short of ammunition and one of the two major American worldwide State Department approved suppliers of Ammunition and weapons was approached.

The sequence was simple.

Statement of PNH requirement.

Pro Forma from American group.

Transfer of funds by Government of Haiti.

Shipment of 2 40 foot containers of ammunition by sea, pallets by air..

In 2021 a request for 415 Daniel Defense M4 assault rifles.

Pro Forma issued by American group,

Funds transferred by Government of Haiti,

415 M4 assault rifles ready for shipment within 30 days May 21, 2021.

The major supply of equipment and ammunition< promised by the Prime Minister’s office, has effectively been cancelled.

WHY?

Who knows? No one is opening or answering electronic communications for phone calls,

Unlike the first two transactions, the current one was subjected to an insane amount of deal-breaking paperwork that was finally completed.

Translations of stuff no one will ever read. Certification by the Haitian Consulate in New York, and registry by Affaires Étranger’

Then everything had to be in color, so the process was mirrored again, with more weeks of delay.

Original Pro Formas were issued in February 2022, with 72 hour validity. Then came the Ukraine crisis with its huge demand, forcing prices up. The Americans have maintained their original prices.

Finally, a contract was signed. This was forwarded to Cour Superieure Des Comptes Et Du Contentieux Administratif for a final stamp of approval before being passed on to the Ministry of Finance for funding. This institution came up with 4 pages of modifications it required, to a 7 page contract drafted and approved by the Ministry Of justice and PNH.

MORE DELAY.

May 9, 2022, final date for the transfer of funds that would have seen 6 pallets of ammunitions instantly enroute by air, followed by the balance of ammunition, M4 assault rifles, GLOCK pistols and other gear via ship within days, has passed with Haitian contacts failing to open, or reply to, electronic communications.

There have been suggestions that one of the illegal arms smugglers wanted to steal the deal.

And then, there is the more probable scenario that sees someone, or some people wanting to block the strengthening of our PNH to the point where they could work to provide some semblance of law-and-order.

This situation is accelerating to the point at which the State Department will freeze all shipments of arms and ammunition to Haiti. Even God -via the Episcopalian Church, will be unable to help.

The PNH situation, coupled with the synthetically generated fuel crisis are carefully coordinated to keep Haiti in crisis and maintain the Status Quo

HAITI DESERVES BETTER.