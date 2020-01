Plusieurs armes et autres matériels remis à la CNDDR par un client d’Abby Frantz Larco

Several weapons and other war materials were voluntarily handed over to the National Commission for Disarmament, Dismantling and Reintegration (CNDDR), this Saturday, January 4, 2019 by a client of Frantz Abby Larco whose name was not revealed by the commission for do not interfere with the process, according to the explanations of Commissioner Jude Jean Pierre.

Three M-4 assault rifles, 1093 cartridges, 14 magazines, 22 grenades, category 6 bulletproof vests, three knives, flashlights and 3 combat hats were voluntarily surrendered, following the call launched by the spokesperson of the National Commission for Disarmament, Dismantling and Reintegration Jean Rebel Dorcéna after the arrest of Larco on December 24th.

In addition, this individual whose name requires anonymity, explains that he made these acquisitions in order to protect his businesses, faced with the insecurity that reigns in the country, since the outbreak of protests against the president of the Republic Jovenel Moïse.

On the other hand, Normil Rameau, the Director General of the National Police of Haiti grants a period of 3 days to all those who bought illegal weapons from Larco to voluntarily hand them over, otherwise they will be visited by the web operation d ‘spider.

At the same time, officials of this commission took the opportunity to denounce threats made against them following the arrest of this gunsmith. These individuals promise to respond to the commission during a meeting organized last Saturday in Pétion-Ville. Consequently, those concerned plan to reveal their names if they do not stop intimidating them, warns one of the officials of the said commission.

tripfoumi.com