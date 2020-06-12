March 7, 2020

Each day we hear of another PNH death as our police force faces off against a ruthless criminal element, armed with the best weapons money can buy, and a massive supply of illegally imported ammunition.

The first priority of our new Prime Minister must be a focus on our PNH capability to deal with the dangers faced by our society in its struggle to exist.

Even as our new Prime Minister made his first public statement, and American Embassy issued a LEVEL 4 TRAVEL WARNING.

The travel warning for Haiti was raised to Level 4 — Do Not Travel — replacing the previously “reconsider travel” advisory that was issued on June 11, 2019.

The new travel advisory for Americans comes as Haiti sees a “spectacular” rise in kidnappings. Violent crimes such as armed robbery and carjackings are also on the rise and the politically volatile country continues to be in the throes of civil unrest.

Each new Promotion, in the PNH, graduated from the PNH Academy, must be issued with a quality personal handgun.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case since 2012 when Garry Conille, and his brother became involved with a scandal that saw millions siphoned off with the purchase of substandard Taurus handguns, assault rifles and shotguns. Lives have been lost, because of this crime.

We must not repeat this mistake.

Unfortunately, our new PNH graduates are issued with garbage!

The most recent Promotion was given MAS 50 automatics, donated by the French. These 1950 weapons are of extremely low quality and are not dependable. It is worthless, even to collectors.

President Jovenel Moise has recently stated that his goal is the proper re-equipping of the PNH.

The first step, in this process, is the acquisition of good, personal handguns for each PNH officer.

The best weapon, for the challenging PNH environment, is the GLOCK 17 and 19, manufactured in Smyrna, Georgia. These wepons have been adopted by many military groups and are the weapon of choice, throughout the Americcan governmental agencies.

Each dedicated, underpaid PNH officer deserves at least a decent weapon of his own.

She deserves this.

Her life, and that of her child, depend upon the security, provided by a properly motivated and equipped PNH. Our PNH officers are underpaid and underappreciated.

Let us show a minimal of respect and appreciation by giving them a quality, dependable weapon. The last major purchase, involving Taurus weapons, was based upon the size of KICK-BACKS, not quality.

Millions were made after which dozens of PNH officers lost their lives because of faulty equipment.

The Taurus weapons are nearing the end of their effective lives, no longer worth any effort to repair them.

BUY THE BEST.

SAVE LIVES.