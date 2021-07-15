Head of security at Haiti’s presidential residence in police custody

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) The head of security at Haiti’s presidential residence has been placed in police custody, according to a close associate, as authorities continue to investigate the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Dimitri Herard, who is the head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace, had been questioned at the Inspector General’s office on Wednesday, then transferred to a police station in Port-au-Prince, according to associate Carl Martin, who said he is coordinating Herard’s legal defense team.

When Herard asked the police why he was being held for the night, he was told the decision “came from above,” said Martin, who spoke with Herard on Wednesday evening. He added that police have taken away Herard’s guns and cell phone, and that they had spoken through another police officer’s phone.

The Haitian National Police have not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Security forces at the Haitian presidential residence in Port-au-Prince on July 7, investigating the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Earlier on Wednesday, Herard did not appear for a court inquiry ordered by the Port-au-Prince public prosecutor, citing a mandatory appearance at the Inspector General’s office.