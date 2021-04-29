FEWER THAN 100 PEOPLE, ABBETED BY CORE GROUP, US CONGRESS, UN, OAS.. DERAILING VOTE OF 4,500,000 AND PARALYSING NATION

April 29, 2021

As we predicted, President Moise is doing his best to coordinate a scattered electoral process, plus a Referendum on the Constitution. But one man cannot guarantee any sort of success when those who requested, actually demanded these actions, are keeping their feet in many camps with conflicting goals.

The International Community, led by the American Government, insisted on Presidential/Parliamentary elections and a new Constitution.

Against a determined effort to make these actions impossible, President Moise has pressed forward.

For this he is being labeled Dictator.

The world must recognize one simple, basic reality. It is difficult to coordinate a government, plus all of the elections.

And, it is simple to be “The Opposition” when all you have to do is pay a few dollars to criminals who will burn tires, block streets, shoot at cars, kidnap people and terrorize the Nation into paralysis.

And then there is the small factor of electoral costs and who will pay for the International Community’s demands. Our CEP chief has put a price of $40,000,000 on the Constitutional Referendum.

Added to this will be the costs of the separate Presidential and Parliamentary vote, plus whever Run-Offs may follow.

In a Nation with an annual budget of something like $1,500,000,000 a series of elections costing $200,000,000 is insane.

This would buy a lot of rice and beans for Haiti’s children.

A few terrorists are blocking the Nation.

The PNH is fragmented.

No matter what President Moise does, powerful elements, with differing agendas – none of which encompass the well-being of Haiti’s 13,000,000 people – will work to generate the collapse of our government.

They see A Transition, without specifying what this will be.

What the miniscule Opposition means is a

TRANSITION TO NOWHERE.

The destruction of what little remains.

Adelina Dayiti