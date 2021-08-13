ELECTIONS ARE THE FOCUS – DON’T CHANGE HORSES IN MIDSTREAM – PM ARIEL HENRY MUST COMPLETE HIS MISSION, OUR MISSION, THE NATION’S MISSION

August 13, 2021

Haitians are great with their Proverbs for any, and all occasions, but then tend to ignore the lessons they hold.

“ DON’T CHANGE HORSES IN MIDSTREAM ” – says it all.

The Nation is still staggering under the impact of President Moise’s assassination. Jovenel had set a course for ballots on the Constitution, the presidency, and Chamber of Deputies.

Ariel Henry was given the task and nothing has changed since then.

The goals remains the same. Elections to select a new President and government. Replacement of our badly flawed Constitution of 1987(Amended).

However, true to our natural tendencies, we have pressure groups trying to topple what exists, replacing it with more confusion and uncertainty. Huge pressures to select Senator Lambert as President Provisoire!

Why??

We only have a few months until inauguration of Jovenel’s replacemengt.

We don’t need to Change Horses at this critical period.

It is time for all elements, in Haitian society, to pull together in an all-out effort to hold credible elections. This process is all-important if Haiti is going to regain any sort of stability within the International Community.

FAILED STATE seems to be the terminology applied to a completely screwed up society.

Many say Haiti is a FAILED STATE and, perhaps, this is true.

If we continue along the course demanded by those who insist upon some sort of President Provisiore – to replace the functioning PM Ariel Henry team, the dictionary people will have to create a new term that goes beyond FAILED STATE.

We hope the varied Haitian elements will pull together, making Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s effort to regain national stability.

We are not optimistic.