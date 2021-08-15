EARTHQUAKE!!!! – NOW IS THE TIME TO SUPPORT PM ARIEL HENRY IN HIS EFFORTS TO COORDINATE THE NATION’S PATH TOWARDS ELECTIONS & SURVIVAL

August 14, 2021

If ever there was a balancing point in Time, from which the Nation must unite for Survival – this is it!

This morning’s Earthquake was a major wake-up call for our people.

Luckily, it happened in the morning, otherwise the death toll would have been much higher.

It is time to focus upon real things and not a futile debate on installation of a President Provisoire, in a position that should expire in February, 2022.

The International Community supports Prime Minister Ariel Henry. They have given him the task of coordinating our all-important electoral process – a process that will give us a functioning government and new Constitution.

Without these keystones, Haiti is just a loose collection of fragmented elements. Unfortunately, many say that the elections will simply create the requisite government and Constitution, leaving Haiti as a very loose collection of fragmented elements.

After all, 118 registered political parties, for this fall’s elections, is some sort of insanity!

How many Presidential hopefuls will this Tsunami generate?

Democracy Cheri!

The World is waiting to help Haiti and Prime Minister Ariel Henry is the conduit for this assistance. They will not accept any more disruptions.

They will not accept any more suggestion of another Transition, no matter what the terminology may be.

A Transitional Government is a Transitional Government.

If it looks like a Duck, quacks like a Duck and waddles like a Duck – IT IS A TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT.

Time is of the essence. There is little time in which to coordinate a good election, even if our society was efficient – which it isn’t.

An election must be held.

A government installed.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry is “the horse” that will carry us to the prize.

Once again, there is an old Creole Proverb:

“If you want to finish the journey – do not abuse your horse.”

Let’s support or Prime Minister in his Nation-changing effort to coordinate really good, “free-and-fair-elections.”

Time is running short!