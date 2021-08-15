 Posted in DAILY REPORTS-Direct From Haiti, Earthquake/CHOLERA, Elections

EARTHQUAKE!!!! – NOW IS THE TIME TO SUPPORT PM ARIEL HENRY IN HIS EFFORTS TO COORDINATE THE NATION’S PATH TOWARDS ELECTIONS & SURVIVAL

August 14, 2021
If ever there was a balancing point in Time, from which the Nation must unite for Survival – this is it!
This morning’s Earthquake was a major wake-up call for our people. 
Luckily, it happened in the morning, otherwise the death toll would have been much higher.

It is time to focus upon real things and not a futile debate on installation of a President Provisoire, in a position that should expire in February, 2022.
The International Community supports Prime Minister Ariel Henry. They have given him the task of coordinating our all-important electoral process – a process that will give us a functioning government and new Constitution.

Without these keystones, Haiti is just a loose collection of fragmented elements. Unfortunately, many say that the elections will simply create the requisite government and Constitution, leaving Haiti as a very loose collection of fragmented elements.
After all, 118 registered political parties, for this fall’s elections, is some sort of insanity!
How many Presidential hopefuls will this Tsunami generate?

Democracy Cheri!
The World is waiting to help Haiti and Prime Minister Ariel Henry is the conduit for this assistance. They will not accept any more disruptions.
They will not accept any more suggestion of another Transition, no matter what the terminology may be. 
A Transitional Government is a Transitional Government. 
If it looks like a Duck, quacks like a Duck and waddles like a Duck – IT IS A TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT.
Time is of the essence. There is little time in which to coordinate a good election, even if our society was efficient – which it isn’t.
An election must be held.
A government installed.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry is “the horse” that will carry us to the prize.
Once again, there is an old Creole Proverb:
“If you want to finish the journey – do not abuse your horse.”
Let’s support or Prime Minister in his Nation-changing effort to coordinate really good,  “free-and-fair-elections.”
Time is running short!
The world is watching and may play the Visa Game to see disrupters left to live in any disaster they may create.
  1. Hello Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the Government of Haïti,

    I hope that under your current leadership of Haïti that you will be able to implement secure democratic elections throughout Haïti. I hope that Haïti’s government will use the National Budget to build infrastructure that will bring economic prosperity for ALL 12 million Haïtians in Haïti.

    I urge you to implement rules and regulations throughout Haïti to build houses and buildings that are earthquake resistant.

    I hope that the Haïtian Diaspora will be safely welcomed to Haïti in order to contribute to Haïti’s future success.

    God bless you and All the people of Haïti.

    1. Jean, I agree with you completely.
      Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the Government of Haïti,
      we need politicians on power that will act, and ensure the integrity of our elections

