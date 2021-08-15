August 14, 2021
If ever there was a balancing point in Time, from which the Nation must unite for Survival – this is it!
This morning’s Earthquake was a major wake-up call for our people.
Luckily, it happened in the morning, otherwise the death toll would have been much higher.
It is time to focus upon real things and not a futile debate on installation of a President Provisoire, in a position that should expire in February, 2022.
The International Community supports Prime Minister Ariel Henry. They have given him the task of coordinating our all-important electoral process – a process that will give us a functioning government and new Constitution.
Without these keystones, Haiti is just a loose collection of fragmented elements. Unfortunately, many say that the elections will simply create the requisite government and Constitution, leaving Haiti as a very loose collection of fragmented elements.
After all, 118 registered political parties, for this fall’s elections, is some sort of insanity!
How many Presidential hopefuls will this Tsunami generate?
2 thoughts on “EARTHQUAKE!!!! – NOW IS THE TIME TO SUPPORT PM ARIEL HENRY IN HIS EFFORTS TO COORDINATE THE NATION’S PATH TOWARDS ELECTIONS & SURVIVAL”
Hello Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the Government of Haïti,
I hope that under your current leadership of Haïti that you will be able to implement secure democratic elections throughout Haïti. I hope that Haïti’s government will use the National Budget to build infrastructure that will bring economic prosperity for ALL 12 million Haïtians in Haïti.
I urge you to implement rules and regulations throughout Haïti to build houses and buildings that are earthquake resistant.
I hope that the Haïtian Diaspora will be safely welcomed to Haïti in order to contribute to Haïti’s future success.
God bless you and All the people of Haïti.
Jean, I agree with you completely.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the Government of Haïti,
we need politicians on power that will act, and ensure the integrity of our elections