DOES PM KNOW MEMBERS OF STAFF DERAILING ACQUISITION OF EQUIPMENT FOR PNH? PNH OFFICERS WILL DIE AS RESULT

April 29, 2022

A long-delayed order covering ammunition, weapons, and other equipment, for our PNH, is in Finance, awaiting transfer of funds to the supplier. This order would do much to support PNH Director General Frantz Elbe’s effort to restore law-and-order.

The game has been going on for over a year, but new DG PNH Frantz Elbe has moved forward in a very positive manner.

He needs our help.

His officers need our help!

Unfortunately, for reasons of possible greed, or a desire to maintain the chaos in Haiti, this transaction is being impeded by a few.

Rumor has it that thy are looking for a “Mirror Order” from another supplier.

THIS FOOLISH GAME MAY SEE DELIVERY OF ANYTHING TO PNH DELAYED FOR MANY MONTHS, WHEN CURRENT ORDER IS SITTING READY FOR SHIPMENT.

Today is not an isolated incident.

There was the recent December 17 PNH Graduation Class of 700 officers without weapons!

Not even Slingshots.

On December 1, 2021 a request for 700 GLOCKS was made and the American group acquired these for delivery, BEFORE December 17, but the Pro Forma was never activated. The Americans finally returned these to inventory on January 15, 2022.

It should be noted that delivery time, for new GLOCK orders, typically could be delayed anywhere from 9 months to a year.

Our supplier short-circuited the waiting time and got immediate delivery!

THERE ARE VERY FEW REAL SUPPLIERS OF WEAPONS/AMMUNITION. THERE ARE MANY FRINGE GROUPS WITH NO REPUTATION.

HAITI USUALLY DEALS WITH FRINGE GROUPS.

OFTEN HAITI DEALS WITH FLAKES!

AN EXAMPLE OF THE FLAKES INVOLVED IS DEMONSTRATED BY THE ARMORED CAR PURCHASE FROM UAF THAT WAS DELIVERED VIA AIR, WHEN REAL UNITS COULD HAVE BEEN DELIVERED FROM THE STATES.

WITHIN THREE DAYS OF DELIVERY 9 OF THE ARMORED CARS HAD BROKEN DOWN.

This armored car screw-up had long-term effect.

March 11, 2022 the PNH had desperate need for 10 Armored vehicles – IMMEDIATELY!!!

As luck would have it, our supplier had 10 brand new BLACK MAMBAS from a recent order that failed. Our supplier manufactures BLACK MAMBAS in the States.They were available for immediate delivery and could have been on a ship for Haiti within 24 hours, delivered in 7 days.

Unfortuntely, the distrust, generated by the earlier 15 disasters, made the Haitians gun-shy. They obfuscated and delayed until the MAMBAS went to the Ukraine instead.

Those supporting gangs simply buy weapons in the States and ship thm to Haiti, hoping that Douane doesn’t get them. Perhaps someone in Douane looks the other way!

The legal approach to purchasing weapons and ammunition is much more complex. It requires approval of various American offices, such as State, Commerce, Finance, CIA, DIA and Office of Foreign Assets Control. This can take months.

Now that the Ukraine Crisis exists, approvals may take even longer.

Perhaps forever!

And back-orders for Ammunition and Weapons can see delays of over a year before material can be shipped.

Luckily, Haiti is dealing with one of the biggest, and best suppliers; A group that has been in business since 1946 supplying and training American government units, private organizations and many foreign governments. Last week, they received a $700,000,000 order in support of the Ukraine government.

They have the ability to receive immediate action from suppliers. For example, the PNH recently received 415 M4 assault rifles. The waiting time, when the order was placed, equalled 14 months.

From the time the money was transferred from Finance, April 15 until the 415 assault rifles were ready for shipment, May 21 – only 37 days had passed.

This group’s ability to support Haiti is unequalled.

This group has licenses to manufacture/import/sell fully automatic weapons, licences to manufacture/import/sell explosives. The have their own 80,000 foot factory in the States, manufacturing assault rifles and machine guns.

They have received pre-approval for a large amount of materal sales to Haiti. For example 10,000,000 rounds of ammunition, 5,000 automatic assault rifles, 5,000 automatic handguns, thousands of magazines, and other items, can be processed/shipped without the months-long paperwork required by other suppliers.

The State Department wants to see Haiti stabilized.

The supplier deals with Haiti – when many other reputable groups refuse – because their representative lives in Haiti and has been involved with Haiti for some 35 years.

The present waiting period for GLOCKS is more than a year.

They can short-circuit this because of their long-term association with GLOCK. Same goes for things like M4 Assault Rifles that now see over a year waiting time on normal orders – perhaps longer with Ukraine situation.

Haiti now has a Director General PNH who is set to turn the law-and-order crisis around. He is doing his best, but cannot have a functioning force if his officers do not have the tools required.

HAVE FINANCE RELEASE THE FUNDING, REQUIRED TO SUPPORT PNH DG ELBE IN HIS EFFORT TO SAVE SOCIETY.