CDC director warns the next few months could be ‘the most difficult in the public health history of this nation’

He also pointed to university and college campuses, where he said outbreaks have been largely avoided on many campuses through the strategic deployment of surveillance testing combined with infection prevention measures like mask wearing.

“I used to think that the most difficult group that we were going to have to help contain this was basically college students,” he said. “But what happened over the summer and the fall, is many of the colleges and universities really stepped up to developing comprehensive mitigation steps.”

One factor that makes this virus so dangerous, Redfield said, is that it spreads largely through people who don’t have symptoms, or spreads before patients develop symptoms. That makes it difficult to control what he called “the silent epidemic” without testing broadly throughout the population, including people without symptoms but who might have been exposed to the virus. The CDC is working on guidance for institutions and workplaces that will help them strategically deploy testing, he said.

Another bright spot, Redfield said, is that promising vaccines are on the way, but mitigation measures will still be necessary well into next year. He predicted that the country won’t be able to return to holding large gatherings until the fall of 2021.

There are many lessons to be learned from the pandemic, Redfield said, adding that “I wasn’t prepared to understand how little investment had been made in the core capabilities of public health.”

He said there has been inadequate investment in the public health labs around the country that process many diagnostic tests and in the digitization of public health records, which hindered the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

“There’s a huge lack of investment, which I hope this pandemic will change,” he said. Redfield estimated the health crisis has cost the U.S. at least $8 trillion.

“Probably one of our greatest casualties of the pandemic this year was the impact on the business community, and on just general health care, the impact on our children’s education.”