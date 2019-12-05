BEAUPLAN’S STOLEN PETROCARIBE MONEY BUILT A 14 STORY BUILDING IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

October 30, 2018
Senator Beaplan, head of the PetroCaraibe commission on corruption has neglected the inclusion of such quality associates as Don Kato, Nenel Cassy, Rene Preval, Max Bellerive and – many others.
Most importantly, Beauplan has left himself off the list of criminals from the Lavalas team, who have stolen hundreds of millions from the PetroCaribe funding so kindly provided by Venezuela to help Haiti, and its people.
We have previously included photos of the many projects, started and complete by the Martelly/Lamothe team.
We now include a major building project, started and completed by Senator Beauplan, using funds he stole from PetroCaribe, ONA and other sources of State funding.
The entire PetroCaribe fiasco has been allowed to move forward with the flawed, fradulent, biased, criminal report that is now accepted AS GOSPEL throughout the International Community.
There have been suggestions on an Indepndent Audit, carried out by external groups. This is probably the only way to avoid any audit being tainted by local sources, since nearly everyone has sipped at the trough. It would be expensive and take some time.
When will the legal system focus upon Beauplan, Privert, Cassy, Don Kato, Pierre, Bellerive and the rest of Aristide’s partners?
They have nothing to show for their thefts, except expensive homes in Florida, and a few Land Cruisers locally.
Martelly/Lamothe have left a legacy they can be proud of.