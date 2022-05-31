AS WE WAIT MORE PNH OFFICERS AND HAITIANS DIE!! WHY THE DELAY TO EQUIP PNH? WHO CONTROLS HAITI??

May 31, 2022

2021 saw promised plans to equip and train our PNH frustrated by delays.

Our new Director General PNH, Frantz Elbe, has set out to bring needed improvement to Haiti’s security, but he needs our help.

After research of pressing requirements, Director General Elbe had his staff generate a list of pressing needs. In March, 2022 these were converted into Pro Formas, by the American group in contact with the PNH.

There are many flakes in the ammunition/weapons/equipment supply business, looking only for big profits on low-quality supplies. They are not looking for a long-term relationship.

They are one shot deals!

The group DG Elbe is dealing with was founded in 1946 and has a long history of supplying American and foreign governmental needs at all levels. Their training facilities are extensive and can absorb PNH teams in the States, or send trainers to Haiti.

Everything has been pre-approved!

Funding for training course can be negotiated with the American government.

All of this with State Department approval.

Even as funds were scheduled for transfer, around May 6, some Haitians attempted to steal the project for themselves, even though this type of interference will lead to extensive delays in obtaining anything.

Those involved are already under the American microscope!!

In fact, the interference could see a near permanent disruption in any effort to assist Haiti. The UKRAINE crisis, and recent American school massacre, has the focus and Haiti will become irrelevant.

We would hope that Prime Minister Henry’s office accelerates the needed moves to fund our PNH’s much needed requirement for ammunition and equipment, or give the reason for the delay!

We are receiving reports that much of the Nation is shutting down, in protest against the security situation, and the government’s lack of action.

Those involved say, “THANK GOD WE HAVE ELBE!!”

One Embassy source says it is receiving rumors, to the effect, that the PM’s office is giving funds to gangs in the hope of avoiding violence.

We do not believe this!!

However, anyone contemplating this route should remember the saying.

You feed the lion so he won’t eat you.

Then he eats you!

MICHAEL COLLINS

















