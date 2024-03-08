PATRIOTS ANTHONY ST. PIERRE & ANDRE MICHEL LOOK FOR $$ TO ALLOW MANIGAT PARTICIPATION IN HCT RESCUE OF HAITI IN CRISIS – DISGUSTING

Haiti is in a disastrous crisis and immediate action must be taken to avoid sliding into the abyss. As an iconic figurehead, Mirlande Manigat – head of the HCT – was asked to take her responsibilities and act.

The Ariel Henry situation could have been neutralized, with the Nation on course to a quick election in November 2024. Gangs had offered to put down their weapons if this course was followed.

A solution was imminent.

Unfortunately, in Haiti, one must always factor GREED into the equation. When you mention GREED it is synonymous with two people, Andre Michel and Anthony St. Pierre.

And so, the possibility of a solution and path out of our deepening disaster was derailed by two criminals who don’t give a damn for Haiti or Haitians.

When this is finally settled, I hope that Haitians will remember the contribution to chaos offered by these two criminals.

Of course, Mirlande Manigat had an unbelievable opportunity to seal her Legacy. She would be remembered as the person who saved Haiti.