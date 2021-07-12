Worldwide Capital focused on mainland China investments. Is PRC somehow involved?

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Wednesday.

On June 7, an account linked to a suspect tweeted about wanting a “transitional government.”

The suspect, Christian Sanon, flew to Haiti around the time of the tweet, the police said.

The last worded tweet posted by an account linked to the man identified by the police as a mastermind of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination called for a “transitional government” in the Caribbean country.

Authorities in Haiti announced on Sunday that they had arrested Christian Sanon, a 63-year-old Haitian-born man who worked as a doctor in Florida.

Léon Charles, the country’s police chief, said Sanon and several others involved in Moïse’s killing flew to Haiti on a private jet in early June with “political objectives,” according to The Washington Post.

A screenshot of a tweet from the account HaitiLivesMatter on June 7. HaitiMatter/Twitter

On June 7, a tweet from an account linked to Sanon called HaitiLivesMatter said: “A transitional government in Haiti is the only way forward. Port-au-Prince is now in complete chaos.” The account has been deleted, but Insider found an archived copy of the page. Haitian-Truth has included it here for you below-