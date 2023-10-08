WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE WHO NEEDS ENEMIES??!! FIRST – U.N. BRINGS CHOLERA, CHILD ABUSE, PROSTITUTION AND NOW AIDS!!!! KENYA CESSPOOL OF AIDS – AIDS – AIDS!!!!

October 8, 2022

Forget the small fact that the Kenyan police have a world class record from human rights abuse. We must now face another United Nations assault on our population – the re-introduction of AIDS, after our years-long efforts to eradicate the original AIDS plague, also introduced by the foreigners.

We must also forget the fact that U.N. Nepalese troops – already infected with cholera – were shipped to Haiti where they dumped their raw shit into the river system – instantly creating the Cholera Disaster.

NEPALESE INTRODUCED CHOLERA TOOK OVER 30,000 LIVES – NOT THE 6,000 NOW CLAIMED BY THE MEDiA. WITH THE TAP OF A FINGER, THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY CAN REDUCE REALITY – 30,000 PLUS – TO UNREALITY OF 6,000!!!

SOON THE CHOLERA DISASTER WILL NEVER HAVE HAPPENED AT ALL!!!!

BUT THE 30,000 PLUS HAITIANS ARE STILLE DEAD – MISSED BY THEIR FAMILIES AND COMMUNITIES.

AND THE U.N. REFUSED TO ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY WHEN HAITI ASKED FOR HELP!!

Now, the International Community is about to rape Haiti again.

Instead of spending the $100,000,000 on things that will actually assist the Haitian community, it will be pissed up against the wall funding a team of AIDS infected HUME RIGHTS VIOLATORS to further disrupt our already disastrous chaos.

How can a bunch of Africans, who speak English and Swahili – deal with a Haitian community through interpreters??

LIKE HAVING SEX THROUGH A SOCK!!

Spend the $100,000,000 on better pay, equipment, and training for the PNH.

THE ENTIRE KENYAN SOLUTION WILL BECOME ANOTHER U.N. DISASTER FORCED UPON HAITI. LET’S STOP THE TRAIN WRECK BEFORE IT HAPPENS.

LEAVE US ALONE – PLEASE!!