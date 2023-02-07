WILL MIRLANDE MANIGAT’S NEW BROOM SWEEP CLEAN???

MICHEAL COLLINS

February7, 2023

Each day people say that things cannot get worse and then, tomorrow shows they are wrong.

IS MANIGAT A TRANSITION OUT OF OUR DESPERATE SITUATION, OR JUST ANOTHER TRANSITION TO INFINITY?

Yesterday saw Mirlande Manigat installed as head of what is known as the HCT – HAUT CONSEIL DE TRANSITION .

It is important for Prime Minister Henri’s survival, the Nation’s survival, that he supports something meaningful, otherwise we will slip further into the abyss as gang violence metastasizes throughout the Nation. “Vitelhomme” and “Ti Makak” are rumored to have created a partnership. Soon other gangs will join their team, making the challenge to our PNH worse.

Mirlande Manigat must have a major role in selecting members of a new cabinet, otherwise, she should walk away to save the Manigat Legacy.

The focus must be on key cabinet position controlling potential security issues.

Interior, Defense, and Justice are key to our immediate survival.

Our nation is like a guy swimming in the deep end of a swimming pool as the international community tosses lead weights to him, while others whack him on the head with a paddle. Each time he tries to climb out, someone puts a foot on his head to shove him backwards.

Sooner or later he will drown and the International Community will move elsewhere for another experiment in Nation Building.

0900 February 7, 2023 Kenscoff Road – ex-Senator Simon Desras car attacked by gang members. His driver in very serious condition and Desras also injured.

Who will be next.

MANIGAT MUST ACT NOW TO SAVE THE NATION. THIS WILL BE HER LEGACY IF SUCCESSFUL. THIS WILL BE HER LEGACY IF SHE FAILS.