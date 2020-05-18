Who will get a coronavirus vaccine first? Here’s what experts say

As dozens of companies and universities rush to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the U.S. will also have to grapple with who will get a vaccine first once it’s been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has historically made decisions on who is first to be immunized and whom the vaccine works best for, USA Today reported. The ACIP issues guidelines on whom vaccines should be distributed to, and how and when they get it.

“It’s inevitable that the vaccine will come out more slowly than we like. We’re not going to have 350 million doses delivered day one,” Andrew Pavia, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah, told USA Today.

Experts say the vaccine may be first given to the people most at risk of contracting the coronavirus or developing serious symptoms if infected.