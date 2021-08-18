We’re on Our Own’: Many Earthquake Survivors Expect No Help From Haitian Officials

TOIRAC, Haiti — The destruction was everywhere. The help nowhere.

Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated part of Haiti’s southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups.

At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending a funeral when the quake struck on Saturday were killed as the church collapsed, survivors said.

With some help from Boy Scouts, the Toirac villagers dug out their dead loved ones, buried them in mass graves and built makeshift shelters as Tropical Storm Grace pelted the area with heavy rain that caused floods and mudslides. The villagers used salvaged pieces of their collapsed houses.

“I don’t expect any help, we’re on our own,” said Michel Milord, a 66-year-old farmer in Toirac, who lost his wife and his house in the earthquake. “No one trusts this government here.”