Wars Push Up Demand for Weapons, Sparking Fears of Shortages

In U.S. and Europe, pressure is mounting to lift production as worries rise about fighting on new fronts

ARLANDASTAD, Sweden-Western defense officials worry that with Israel going to war as the West battles Russia by proxy in Ukraine, there won’t be enough artillery shells and other weapons to keep both allies in the fight.

The issue is concerning NATO planners even though Israel isn’t a member of the alliance and few European countries supply it with military equipment.

Palestinian Death Statistics, Doubted by the U.S., Remain a Subject of Controversy

Three weeks into Israel’s massive bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, the exact scope of Palestinian casualties has become yet another controversy after President Biden questioned statistics published by the Hamas-run Gaza health authorities.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that the death toll has topped 7,703, including 1,863 women and 3,195 children, information it says is based on data compiled by hospitals. The United Nations, which verified and documented deaths in previous conflicts in Gaza, says it is unable to do so now because of the sheer scope of violence.

SodaStream Built a Factory for Israelis and Palestinians to Work Together. Then a War Erupted.

In a factory in Israel not far from the Gaza border, Jews and Arabs have for years worked side by side making SodaStream seltzer machines for homes around the world.

Together, the colleagues feasted at Ramadan and lighted candles for Hanukkah. They visited one another’s homes and attended the weddings and funerals of their co-workers’ family members. Throughout past conflicts in the region, they have called their workplace an “island of peace.”