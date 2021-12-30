In the meantime, one part of the answer lies in the often unsung efforts by the many NGOs, foundations, cooperatives and social businesses that continue to support change at a community level. Originally published in 2020, Voices of Hope for Haiti’s Future remains particularly relevant now and we invite you to check out the 46 responses to the following question:

What is one thing you and your organization or business have initiated since the 2010 earthquake that you feel will continue to have a positive impact and which gives you hope for Haiti’s future?

Each response includes a website link so that you can find out what they are doing now, and maybe think about a year-end donation to support one or more of these inspiring initiatives.