VITELHOMME GANG MURDERS 5 PNH OFFICERS IN FRERES/METIVIER AMBUSH

January 21, 2022
Haiti is rapidly sliding into the abyss as gangs take over the Nation. Standing against this threat is a poorly equipped PNH – National Police. Some officers do not even have weapons. Others, with weapons, do not have sufficient ammunition to deal with threats, when they arise.
Such was the case – yesterday – when 5 officers were dispatched from the Petion-Ville Casserne to deal with a reported problem. The unit was heavily engaged and, for the next two hours, the officers begged for back-up, but no one answered the phone at the Petion-Ville Casserne.
Other officers would beat up the commander of the Petion-Ville unit and throw him out.
Shocking audio as the Police officers are fired on, and repeatedly request back-up
More shocking audio as the Police officers are fired on, and repeatedly request back-up