VERY FEW HAVE READ IT BUT THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTION GENERATES STRONG EMOTIONS – USED AS A WEAPON AGAINST PRESIDENT MOISE

May 25, 2021

With over 54% of the voting population under 24 years of age, coupled with a low literacy rate and the dull content of any Constitutional document, the chances of finding any substantial percentage of voters, who have read President Moise’s project, is minimal.

In fact, whenever anyone speaks out against the Referendum I ask them for one thing, contained among the Articles, with which they disagree with.

To date, I have found no one that had a specific criticism.

Those in favor seem to mention the elimination of Haiti’s criminal Senate as one advantage.

Neither side presents what one would call, “an informed viewpoint.”

The Constitutional Referendum is being used by Haiti’s minimalistic, almost non-existent opposition as a weapon against President Jovenel Moise. Led by such paragons of Democratic thought – Andre Michel and Youri Latortue – the game is obvious.

Keep people away from the polls.

Anything goes to gain this goal.

The night before the Referendum the Tiny Opposition will circulate rumors as to the potential violence, and death the following day. There will be gunfire throughout the night. The voting day will see paid troublemakers on the streets, attacking those who would dare to exercise their Democratic rights.

The proposed CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM will see terrorists make the threat that anyone voting that day will be killed. This is a sure-fire way to keep Haitians at home.

One might also start a few rumors, such as….

Vote, and you will ose your American Visa,

Vote and you will catch COVID-19,

Voting will prevent pregnancy.

Haiti’s 1987 (Amended) Constitution is a huge impediment to effective government and must be replaced. It is truly sad that some would block this tool for effective governance.

The vote is not a vote for, or against President Moise.

The vote is a vote for Haiti, and its people, making the road to a stable future more likely.

A vote against just guarantees more chaos.

We are not optimistic.