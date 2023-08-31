US urges all Americans in Haiti to leave immediately and ‘use extreme caution’

The US Department of State issued a warning to any citizens traveling within Haiti, urging them to leave as soon as possible amid growing security and infrastructural concerns

The U.S. State Department has issued a warning for any citizens traveling in Haiti, urging them to leave the countryimmediately “given the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.”

“U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible via commercial or private transport,” the governmenttweeted on Wednesday, also urging individuals to contact ACSPAP@state.gov if they’re having any challenges departing the small island nation.

The warning comes amid increasing violence in the country between rival street gangs. Many violent demonstrations have occurred in recent weeks, leading to mass displacement as residents flee their homes.

Just a couple of days ago, a powerful gang opened fire on a group of parishioners in Canaan, a makeshift town near the outskirts of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, while they marched through a community. They had been armed with machetes and had been vying to rid the streets of their community of gang members.

( Image: AP)

The gang retaliated, killing several and wounding dozens of others in the attack. Horrific videos posted to social media show the incident unfolding. It remains unclear how many were injured or died.

Gangs reportedly control about 80% of Port-au-Prince and have been rising in prevalence and power since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which rocked the country.

Canaan specifically is ruled by a gang led by a man who mysteriously goes by only the name “Jeff.” His gang is thought to be affiliated with the larger “5 Seconds” gang.

Between January and March, more than 1,600 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in the country, according to the U.N. According to a report from UNICEF, a spike in kidnappings in particular has occurred, with over 300 confirmed cases this year alone — which is almost triple the total in all of 2021 and about equal to the total number reported last year.

The State Department added that “U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe,” listing the major commercial airlines offering flights in and out of the country. Those include:

( Image: AP)

American Airlines

JetBlue

Spirit

Air Caraibe

Sunrise Airways

Those airlines primarily offer their services at the island nation’s two international airports — which are located in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien.

So, what should you do if you’re a U.S. citizen in Haiti at the moment? The State Department made a list of action items to consider for those currently in the region, which includes:

Using extreme caution when traveling around the nation

Avoiding demonstrations or large gatherings of people

Turning around if you encounter roadblocks

Making and practicing contingency plans for finding shelter, sheltering in place and accessing airports

Reviewing and following guidance from the State Department’s guide for traveling in high risk areas

( Image: AP)