US to deport Haitians who've tested positive for coronavirus: NGO ` May 12, 2020 The Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti says Monday's scheduled flight 'takes reckless to a whole new level'. by Isabel Macdonald 10 May 2020 Haitian migrants ride on a bus after arriving on a deportation flight from the United States, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Port-au-Prince, Haiti [Jeanty Junior Augustin/Reuters] US immigration authorities are set to continue deportations to Haiti on Monday, with a flight that is scheduled to have at least 100 people on board, including five individuals who have recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a US-based rights group. Among those facing deportation is Stephane Etienne, who first tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 at the Pine Prairie Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Processing Center in Louisiana. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO SEE THIS FRENCH ARTICLE FROM labreve.info