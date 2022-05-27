U.S. Lawmakers Urge USAID to Ensure Food Security in Haiti

This week 41 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter to USAID Administrator Samantha Power urging her to act to ensure food security in Haiti in response to warnings from the United Nations that half the population there could be facing severe hunger as early as next month. The lawmakers urged USAID to “work with grassroots and community organizations and include them in the distribution process.” The also asked USAID to “purchase emergency food aid from local sources whenever possible and ensure that long term aid directed at Haiti be used to support smallholder farm families in their quest to become more productive, climate-smart, and integrated with public health initiatives.”
|