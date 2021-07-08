U.S. citizen among suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, senior official says- Video

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. citizen of Haitian descent has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a senior official here said Thursday.
James Solages, a U.S. citizen, is among the six people arrested in Moïse’s killing, according to Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations. Pierre told The Washington Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Four other suspects have been killed, authorities have said.