 Posted in Crime/Corruption

U.S. citizen among suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, senior official says- Video

   July 8, 2021  Leave a comment

Haiti police on July 7 killed four alleged assailants and arrested two others suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. (Reuters)
By Widlore Merancourt

, 

and 

 

July 8, 2021|Updated today at 3:06 p.m. EDT

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. citizen of Haitian descent has been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a senior official here said Thursday.

James Solages, a U.S. citizen, is among the six people arrested in Moïse’s killing, according to Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations. Pierre told The Washington Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Four other suspects have been killed, authorities have said.

Share:

Author: `

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG Proud to be Haiti's most informative NEWS site