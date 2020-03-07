Travel Advisory: U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti (March 5, 2020)

Do not travel to Haiti due to crime, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

Country Summary: Violent crime, such as armed robbery and carjacking, is common. Kidnapping is widespread. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities. Victims have included U.S. citizens.

Demonstrations, tire burning, and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable, and can turn violent. Local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Emergency response, including ambulance service, is limited or non-existent.

Travelers are sometimes followed and violently attacked and robbed shortly after leaving the Port-au-Prince international airport. The U.S. Embassy requires its personnel to use official transportation to and from the airport. Robbers and carjackers have attacked private vehicles stuck in heavy traffic congestion and often target lone drivers, particularly women driving alone.

The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in some areas of Haiti. U.S. government personnel are discouraged from walking in most neighborhoods. Only adult family members over the age of 18 are permitted to accompany U.S. government employees assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. U.S. government personnel in Haiti are prohibited from:

Visiting establishments after dark without secure, on-site parking;

Using any kind of public transportation or taxis;

Visiting banks and using ATMs;

Driving outside of Port-au-Prince at night;

Traveling anywhere between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Visiting certain parts of the city at any time without prior approval and special security measures in place.

Read the Safety and Security section on the country information page.

If you decide to travel to Haiti:

Avoid demonstrations and crowds. Do not attempt to drive through roadblocks.

Arrange airport transfers and hotels in advance, or have your host meet you upon arrival.

Do not provide personal information to unauthorized individuals (i.e. people without official uniforms or credentials) located in the immigration, customs, or other areas inside or near any airports.

If you are being followed as you leave the airport, drive to the nearest police station immediately.

Travel by vehicle to minimize walking in public.

Travel in groups of at least two people.

Always keep vehicle doors locked and windows closed when driving.

Exercise caution and alertness, especially when driving through markets and other traffic congested areas.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Purchase travel insurance and medical evacuation insurance ahead of time.

Review information on Travel to High-Risk Areas.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

Review the Overseas Security Advisory Council report on Haiti.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Last Update: Reissued with updates to the Travel Advisory Level and the Crime and Kidnapping risk indicators.

Assistance:

· U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti

o Tabarre 41, Route de Tabarre

o Emergencies: +509-2229-8000

o Non-emergency inquiries: acspap@state.gov

o Website: https://ht.usembassy.gov/

