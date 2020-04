April 23, 2020

Even as all of the world’s experts on COVID-19 predict a second, more powerful wave of infection, Trump downplays this in another – “It’s just a small flu situation,” ….endangering the world.

Watch the video as one of his two top experts, Doctor Birx is interrupted, by Trump, a few times, then just walks off. He is so narcissistic, and ego-centered that he does not even notice the departure.