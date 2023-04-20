TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – FINANCE MINISTER & GOVERNOR CENTRAL BANK HAVE BLOCKED PAYMENT PNH EQUIPMENT/AMMUNITION FOR MANY MONTHS – DGPNH REQUESTED FINAL PAYMENT MARCH 23 AFTER DELAY SINCE FEB 6, 2023

April 20, 2023

DISGUSTING!

PNH officers die while payment for ammunition/equipment blocked, time and again!

February 6, 2023,

March 23, 2023,

April 6, 2023,

And now April 20…… and onwards!

PNH officers and Haitians are dying while gangs outgun our PNH!

Patrick Boisvert, Finance Minister and Jean Bade Dubois, Governor Central Bank, should have their PNH security teams limited to one PNH officer with 10 bullets. They could then face the personal insecurity faced by others.

The Minister of Finance and Governor, along with Education Minister should also face a public inquiry into their overall, unsupervised handling of Haiti’s treasure. Tens of millions have been siphoned off by members of the existing Cabinet, and others.

There must be an accounting!

The Minister of Public Works has boasted about his thefts. He has passed millions along to Edmunde Beauzile, the tremendously popular Presidential candidate, who got a staggering 1720 votes! Beauzile was given control of ministry and has bled it dry.

No potholes fixed!

The Minister of Finance is controlled by another ex-political figure, as is Education Minister Nesmy Manigat who has siphoned off millions for his future, and planned Presidential campaign.

They should all be faced with Interdiction Decrees.

Why haven’t they been sanctioned by the Canadians/Americans like others?

T here is no problem getting weapons and ammunition to gangs.

The American State Department supplied a high level source for everything – capable of delivering requirements quickly. This advantage is of no use if the entire process sees months, perhaps over a year in delays – before the Government of Haiti acts on its obligations.

PNH officer are dying!