Mar 3, 2020

Haiti’s population is faced with an overwhelming threat as CORONAVIRUS challenges our 13,000,000 people – unprepared for any sort of medical emergency.

People love TONTON BICHA and believe he loves them.

One would expect him to do free public service announcements, utilizing his persuasive TV presence to save lives.

The attached PRO FORMA tell the truth.

GREED IS GOOD.

GREED BEFORE CONSCIENCE.