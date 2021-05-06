Timberland Announces First Products Made with Haitian Cotton

Click IMAGES to SHOP

Today Timberland released its first products made with Haitian-grown cotton. This represents an important milestone in the company’s five-year journey to re-introduce cotton growing in Haiti through a partnership with the SmallholderFarmers Alliance (SFA).

“Five years ago, Timberland set out with a vision to bring cotton farming back to Haiti after a 30-year hiatus. Today, we are incredibly proud to have a new source of responsibly-grown cotton. We branded it Community Cotton, because the agroforestry model plants trees, increases farm productivity, and enhances farmers’ incomes and lives,” said Atlanta McIlwraith, director of global community engagement and activation for Timberland. “We are honored to work alongside the Smallholder Farmers Alliance on this program that advances all three of Timberland’s CSR priorities: to create better product, stronger communities and a greener world.” (Click here for the complete Timberland press release.)

If you are in the market for sneakers or a tote bag, and to show consumer support for Haitian cotton, the SFA invites you to consider purchasing women’s Atlanta Green EK+ Sneakers, men’s TrueCloud™ EK+ Sneakers or the Caswell EK+ Bag And to make it a bit easier, readers of this newsletter will get a 10% discount by using the code shown above.