IN ENGLISH AND FRENCH-They Thought I Was Dead’: Haitian President’s Widow Recounts Assassination

Struck by gunfire, Martine Moïse lay bleeding as the assassins who killed her husband ransacked her room. Now, she says, the F.B.I. must find the mastermind behind the attack.

MIAMI — With her elbow shattered by gunfire and her mouth full of blood, the first lady of Haiti lay on the floor beside her bed, unable to breathe, as the assassins stormed the room.

“The only thing that I saw before they killed him were their boots,” Martine Moïse said of the moment her husband, President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti, was shot dead beside her. “Then I closed my eyes, and I didn’t see anything else.”

She listened as they ransacked the room, searching methodically for something in her husband’s files, she said. “‘That’s not it. That’s not it,’” she recalled them saying in Spanish, over and over. Then finally: “‘That’s it.’”

The killers filed out. One stepped on her feet. Another waved a flashlight in her eyes, apparently to check to see if she was still alive.

“When they left, they thought I was dead,” she said.

In her first interview since the president’s assassination on July 7, Mrs. Moïse, 47, described the searing pain of witnessing her husband, a man with whom she had shared 25 years, being killed in front of her. She did not want to relive the deafening gunfire, the walls and windows trembling, the terrifying certainty that her children would be killed, the horror of seeing her husband’s body, or how she fought to stand up after the killers left. “All that blood,” she said softly.

The president’s funeral in Cap-Haitien, days after gunmen entered the couple’s official residence and attacked them in their bedroom.Credit…Federico Rios for The New York Times

But she needed to speak, she said, because she did not believe that the investigation into his death had answered the central question tormenting her and countless Haitians: Who ordered and paid for the assassination of her husband?

The Haitian police have detained a wide array of people in connection with the killing, including 18 Colombians and several Haitians and Haitian Americans, and they are still seeking others. The suspects include retired Colombian commandos, a former judge, a security equipment salesman, a mortgage and insurance broker in Florida, and two commanders of the president’s security team. According to the Haitian police, the elaborate plot revolves around a 63-year-old doctor and pastor, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who officials say conspired to hire the Colombian mercenaries to kill the president and seize political power.

But critics of the government’s explanation say that none of the people named in the investigation had the means to finance the plot on their own. And Mrs. Moïse, like many Haitians, believes there must have been a mastermind behind them, giving the orders and supplying the money.

She wants to know what happened to the 30 to 50 men who were usually posted at her house whenever her husband was at home. None of his guards were killed or even wounded, she said. “I don’t understand how nobody was shot,” she said.

At the time of his death, Mr. Moïse, 53, had been in the throes of a political crisis. Protesters accused him of overstaying his term, of controlling local gangs and of ruling by decree as the nation’s institutions were being hollowed out.

Mr. Moïse was also locked in battle with some of the nation’s wealthy oligarchs, including the family that controlled the nation’s electrical grid. While many people described the president as an autocratic leader, Mrs. Moïse said her fellow citizens should remember him as a man who stood up to the rich and powerful.

And now she wants to know if one of them had him killed.

“Only the oligarchs and the system could kill him,” she said.

Dressed in black, with her arm — now limp and perhaps useless forever, she said — wrapped in a sling and bandages, Mrs. Moïse offered an interview in South Florida on the agreement that The New York Times not reveal her whereabouts. Flanked by her children, security guards, Haitian diplomats and other advisers, she barely spoke above a whisper.

She and her husband had been asleep when the sounds of gunfire jolted them to their feet, she recalled. Mrs. Moïse said she ran to wake her two children, both in their early 20s, and urged them to hide in a bathroom, the only room without windows. They huddled there with their dog.

Her husband grabbed his telephone and called for help. “I asked, ‘Honey, who did you phone?’” she said.

Mrs. Moïse said investigators have yet to answer the central question of the case: Who ordered and paid for the assassination of her husband?Credit…Matias Delacroix/Associated Press

“He said, ‘I found Dimitri Hérard; I found Jean Laguel Civil,’” she said, reciting the names of two top officials in charge of presidential security. “And they told me that they are coming.”

But the assassins entered the house swiftly, seemingly unencumbered, she said. Mr. Moïse told his wife to lie down on the floor so she would not get hurt.

“‘That’s where I think you will be safe,’” she recalled him saying.

It was the last thing he told her.

A burst of gunfire came through the room, she said, hitting her first. Struck in the hand and the elbow, she lay still on the floor, convinced that she, and everyone else in her family, had been killed.

None of the assassins spoke Creole or French, she said. The men spoke only Spanish, and communicated with someone on the phone as they searched the room. They seemed to find what they wanted on a shelf where her husband kept his files.

“They were looking for something in the room, and they found it,” Mrs. Moïse said.

She said she did not know what it was.

“At this moment, I felt that I was suffocating because there was blood in my mouth and I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “In my mind, everybody was dead, because if the president could die, everybody else could have died too.”

President and Mrs. Moïse in 2019.Credit…Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The men her husband had called for help, she said — the officials entrusted with his security — are now in Haitian custody.

The Assassination of Haiti’s President

And while she expressed satisfaction that a number of the accused conspirators have been detained, she is by no means satisfied. Mrs. Moïse wants international law enforcement agencies like the F.B.I., which searched homes in Florida this week as part of the investigation, to track the money that financed the killing. The Colombian mercenaries who were arrested, she said, did not come to Haiti to “play hide and seek,” and she wants to know who paid for it all.

In a statement on Friday, the F.B.I. said it “remains committed to working alongside our international partners to administer justice.”

Mrs. Moïse expected the money to trace back to wealthy oligarchs in Haiti, whose livelihoods were disrupted by her husband’s attacks on their lucrative contracts, she said.

Mrs. Moïse cited a powerful Haitian businessman who has wanted to run for president, Reginald Boulos, as someone who had something to gain from her husband’s death, though she stopped short of accusing him of ordering the assassination.

Mr. Boulos and his businesses have been at the center of a barrage of legal cases brought by the Haitian government, which is investigating allegations of a preferential loan obtained from the state pension fund. Mr. Boulos’ bank accounts were frozen before Mr. Moïse’s death, and they were released to him immediately after he died, Mrs. Moïse said.

Police officials gather evidence around the presidential residence in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Credit…Joseph Odelyn/Associated Press

In an interview, Mr. Boulos said that only his personal accounts, with less than $30,000, had been blocked, and he stressed that a judge had ordered the release of the money this week, after he took the Haitian government to court. He insisted that, far from being involved in the killing, his political career was actually better off with Mr. Moïse alive — because denouncing the president was such a pivotal part of Mr. Boulos’s platform.

“I had absolutely, absolutely, absolutely nothing to do with his murder, even in dreams,” Mr. Boulos said. “I support a strong, independent international investigation to find who came up with the idea, who financed it and who executed it.”

Mrs. Moïse said she wants the killers to know she is not scared of them.

“I would like people who did this to be caught, otherwise they will kill every single president who takes power,” she said. “They did it once. They will do it again.”

She said she is seriously considering a run for the presidency, once she undergoes more surgeries on her wounded arm. She has already had two surgeries, and doctors now plan to implant nerves from her feet in her arm, she said. She may never regain use of her right arm, she said, and can move only two fingers.

“President Jovenel had a vision,” she said, “and we Haitians are not going to let that die.”

Protests and riots erupted the day before the president’s funeral. Credit…Federico Rios for The New York Times

Frappée par des coups de feu, Martine Moïse est restée allongée en sang alors que les assassins de son mari saccageaient sa chambre. Maintenant, dit-elle, le FBI doit trouver le cerveau derrière cette attaque.

Le coude brisé par un tir et la bouche pleine de sang, la première dame d’Haïti était allongée sur le sol à côté de son lit, incapable de respirer, alors que les assassins prenaient d’assaut la chambre.

« La seule chose que j’ai vue avant qu’ils ne le tuent, ce sont leurs bottes », a déclaré Martine Moïse au sujet du moment où son mari, le président haïtien Jovenel Moïse, a été abattu à côté d’elle. « Puis j’ai fermé les yeux, et je n’ai rien vu d’autre ».

Elle a écouté pendant qu’ils saccageaient la pièce, cherchant méthodiquement quelque chose dans les dossiers de son mari, a-t-elle dit. « Ce n’est pas ça. Ce n’est pas ça », se souvient-elle qu’ils disaient en espagnol, encore et encore. Puis finalement : « C’est ça ».

Les tueurs sont sortis. L’un d’eux lui a marché sur les pieds. Un autre a agité une lampe de poche dans ses yeux, apparemment pour vérifier si elle était encore en vie.

« Quand ils sont partis, ils pensaient que j’étais morte », a-t-elle dit.

Dans sa première interview depuis l’assassinat du président le 7 juillet, Mme Moïse, 47 ans, a décrit la douleur intense qu’elle a ressentie en voyant son mari, un homme avec qui elle avait partagé 25 ans de vie, se faire tuer sous ses yeux. Elle n’a pas voulu revivre les coups de feu assourdissants, les murs et les fenêtres qui tremblaient, la certitude terrifiante que ses enfants seraient tués, l’horreur de voir le corps de son mari, ou comment elle a lutté pour se lever après le départ des tueurs.

Mais elle avait besoin de parler, a-t-elle dit, parce qu’elle ne croyait pas que l’enquête sur sa mort avait répondu à la question centrale qui la tourmente, elle et d’innombrables Haïtiens : Qui a ordonné et payé l’assassinat de son mari ?

La police haïtienne a arrêté un grand nombre de personnes en relation avec le meurtre, dont 18 Colombiens et plusieurs Haïtiens et Haïtiens américains, et elle en recherche encore d’autres. Parmi les suspects figurent des commandos colombiens à la retraite, un ancien juge, un vendeur d’équipements de sécurité, un courtier en hypothèques et en assurances en Floride, et deux commandants de l’équipe de sécurité du président. Selon la police haïtienne, le complot élaboré tourne autour d’un médecin et pasteur de 63 ans, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, qui, selon les autorités, a conspiré pour engager les mercenaires colombiens afin de tuer le président et de prendre le pouvoir politique.

Mais les critiques de l’explication du gouvernement affirment qu’aucune des personnes citées dans l’enquête n’avait les moyens de financer le complot par ses propres moyens. Et Mme Moïse, comme de nombreux Haïtiens, pense qu’il devait y avoir un cerveau derrière eux, donnant les ordres et fournissant l’argent.

Elle veut savoir ce qu’il est advenu des 30 à 50 hommes qui étaient habituellement postés devant sa maison lorsque son mari y était. Aucun de ses gardes n’a été tué ou même blessé, dit-elle. « Je ne comprends pas comment personne n’a été abattue», a-t-elle dit.

Au moment de sa mort, M. Moïse, 53 ans, était en proie à une crise politique. Les manifestants l’accusaient d’avoir dépassé la durée de son mandat, de contrôler les gangs locaux et de gouverner par décret alors que les institutions de la nation étaient vidées de leur substance.

M. Moïse était également en conflit avec certains des riches oligarques du pays, notamment la famille qui contrôlait le réseau électrique national. Alors que de nombreuses personnes ont décrit le président comme un dirigeant autocratique, Mme Moïse a déclaré que ses concitoyens devraient se souvenir de lui comme d’un homme qui a tenu tête aux riches et aux puissants.

Et maintenant, elle veut savoir si l’un d’entre eux l’a fait tuer.

« Seuls les oligarques et le système pouvaient le tuer », a-t-elle déclaré.

Vêtue de noir, le bras – désormais mou et peut-être inutilisable à jamais, a-t-elle dit – enveloppé dans une écharpe et des bandages, Mme Moïse a accordé une interview dans le sud de la Floride, à condition que le New York Times ne révèle pas où elle se trouve. Entourée de ses enfants, de gardes de sécurité, de diplomates haïtiens et d’autres conseillers, elle a à peine dépassé le murmure.

Elle et son mari étaient endormis lorsque le bruit des coups de feu les a fait se lever d’un bond, se souvient-elle. Mme Moïse a dit qu’elle a couru pour réveiller ses deux enfants, tous deux âgés d’une vingtaine d’années, et les a exhortés à se cacher dans une salle de bains, la seule pièce sans fenêtre. Ils s’y sont blottis avec leur chien.

Son mari a attrapé son téléphone et a appelé à l’aide. « Je lui ai demandé : Chéri, qui as-tu appelé ? », a-t-elle dit.

Il a répondu : ” J’ai trouvé Dimitri Herard ; j’ai trouvé Jean Laguel Civil “, dit-elle en récitant le nom de deux hauts fonctionnaires chargés de la sécurité présidentielle. “Et ils m’ont dit qu’ils arrivaient”.

Mais les assassins sont entrés rapidement dans la maison, apparemment sans encombre, a-t-elle dit. M. Moïse a dit à sa femme de s’allonger sur le sol pour qu’elle ne soit pas blessée.

C’est là que je pense que tu seras en sécurité”, se souvient-elle qu’il a dit.

C’est la dernière chose qu’il lui a dite.

Une rafale de tirs a traversé la pièce, dit-elle, et l’a touchée en premier. Frappée à la main et au coude, elle est restée allongée sur le sol, convaincue qu’elle et tous les autres membres de sa famille avaient été tués.

Aucun des assassins ne parlait créole ou français, dit-elle. Les hommes ne parlaient qu’espagnol et communiquaient avec quelqu’un au téléphone pendant qu’ils fouillaient la pièce. Ils ont semblé trouver ce qu’ils voulaient sur une étagère où son mari conservait ses dossiers.

“Ils cherchaient quelque chose dans la pièce, et ils l’ont trouvé”, a déclaré Mme Moïse.

Elle a dit qu’elle ne savait pas ce que c’était.

À ce moment-là, j’ai senti que je suffoquais parce qu’il y avait du sang dans ma bouche et que je ne pouvais pas respirer”, a-t-elle dit. “Dans mon esprit, tout le monde était mort, parce que si le président pouvait mourir, tout le monde pouvait mourir aussi.

Les hommes que son mari avait appelés à l’aide, dit-elle – les fonctionnaires chargés de sa sécurité – sont maintenant en détention à Haïti.

Et si elle s’est dite satisfaite qu’un certain nombre de conspirateurs accusés aient été arrêtés, elle est loin d’être satisfaite. Mme Moïse souhaite que les organismes internationaux chargés de l’application de la loi, comme le FBI, qui a perquisitionné des maisons en Floride cette semaine dans le cadre de l’enquête, retrouvent la trace de l’argent qui a financé le meurtre. Les mercenaires colombiens qui ont été arrêtés, dit-elle, ne sont pas venus en Haïti pour “jouer à cache-cache”, et elle veut savoir comment payer la facture.

Mme Moïse s’attend à ce que l’argent remonte jusqu’à de riches oligarques haïtiens, dont les moyens de subsistance ont été perturbés par les attaques de son mari contre leurs contrats lucratifs, a-t-elle déclaré.

Mme Moïse a cité un puissant homme d’affaires haïtien qui a voulu se présenter à la présidence, Reginald Boulos, comme quelqu’un qui avait quelque chose à gagner de la mort de son mari, bien qu’elle ne l’ait pas accusé d’avoir ordonné l’assassinat.

M. Boulos et ses entreprises ont été au centre d’un barrage d’actions en justice intentées par le gouvernement haïtien, qui enquête sur des allégations de prêt préférentiel obtenu auprès du fonds de pension de l’État. Les comptes bancaires de M. Boulos ont été gelés avant la mort de M. Moïse, et ils lui ont été libérés immédiatement après sa mort, a déclaré Mme Moïse.

Dans une interview, M. Boulos a souligné qu’un juge n’avait ordonné le déblocage de ses comptes que cette semaine, après qu’il eut attaqué le gouvernement haïtien en justice. Il a insisté sur le fait que, loin d’être impliqué dans le meurtre, sa carrière politique se porterait mieux si M. Moïse était en vie, car la dénonciation du président était un élément essentiel du programme de M. Boulos.

Je n’ai absolument, absolument, absolument rien à voir avec son meurtre, même en rêve”, a déclaré M. Boulos. “Je soutiens une enquête internationale forte et indépendante pour trouver qui a eu l’idée, qui l’a financée et qui l’a exécutée.”

Mme Moïse a dit qu’elle voulait que les tueurs sachent qu’elle n’a pas peur d’eux.

“Je voudrais que les gens qui ont fait ça soient arrêtés, sinon ils tueront tous les présidents qui prendront le pouvoir”, a-t-elle déclaré. “Ils l’ont fait une fois. Ils le referont.”

Elle a déclaré qu’elle envisageait sérieusement de se présenter à la présidence, une fois qu’elle aura subi d’autres opérations sur son bras blessé. Elle a déjà subi deux opérations, et les médecins prévoient maintenant d’implanter des nerfs de ses pieds dans son bras, a-t-elle dit. Elle risque de ne jamais retrouver l’usage de son bras droit, et ne peut bouger que deux doigts.

“Le président Jovenel a eu une vision, dit-elle, et nous, Haïtiens, ne la laisserons pas mourir.