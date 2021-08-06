THERE IS AN ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: JOVENEL ASSASSINATION CASE TOO BIG & DANGEROUS FOR ANY JUDGE TO OVERSEE

THERE IS AN ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: JOVENEL ASSASSINATION CASE TO BIG & DANGEROUS FOR ANY JUDGE TO OVERSEE
August 6, 2021
The assassination of President Jovenel Moise has generated a situation in which resolution is becoming impossible. 780 pages of evidence, with a summary of over 100 pages, generated by Haitian and F.B.I. investigators sits ready for a Judge to move forward.
The system has dozens of those directly involved, in custody, including the Columbian and Haitians who actually mounted the attack.. These people have given detailed testimony of what happened before, during and after the crime.
Should be open and shut.
Would be anywhere there was a functioning legal system, with checks and balances.
But Haiti is not the real world. There are no checks-and-balances and no legal system, to speak of
Several judges have been assigned the Jovenel Assassination Case and all have vigorously declined the responsibility .
None of them want to end their life immediately, or in exile.
Now, many, many people are being named, and questioned in a maneuver that dilutes focus. Over a period, the case will slide further into the backgrounds, as current challenges face our society, until it will become a footnote in history.
Of course, there is one major factor, perhaps another Elephant in the Room. Martine may decide to run for the Presidency with the simple goal of carrying President Moise’s Dreams to conclusion, with a secondary goal being Justice for her late husband.