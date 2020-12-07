The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

“[The U.S. government placed an initial order of 100 million doses for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer is ready to begin shipping initial doses soon after receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from FDA,” Pfizer said in a statement. “Any additional doses beyond the 100 million are subject to a separate and mutually-acceptable agreement. The company is not able to comment on any confidential discussions that may be taking place with the U.S. government.”

“Recognizing the urgency of the need, our manufacturing teams have been working around the clock so we can bring the vaccine to the world as quickly, efficiently and equitably as possible,” the statement added.

The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed, the government’s initiative to accelerate the development and distribution of a vaccine. But Pfizer’s vaccine is a two-dose treatment, so 100 million doses will go to 50 million Americans.

“We are confident that we will have 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as agreed to in our contract, and beyond that, we have five other vaccine candidates,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told the Times when asked if the Trump administration missed a “crucial” chance to purchase more of the vaccine.

President Donald Trump and others in his administration have misleadingly suggested the Pfizer vaccine was developed as a result of Operation Warp Speed, but the pharmaceutical giant has maintained that it received no money from the government in that regard.

Trump is set to hold a White House “Vaccine Summit” on Tuesday.

Pfizer and Moderna, which have both submitted applications to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization for their COVID-19 vaccines, declined invitations to attend the summit, according to STAT.

In November, Trump baselessly accused Pfizer of delaying the news of its vaccine development success until after the election to hurt his chances. Trump has falsely claimed he won the election, and refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.