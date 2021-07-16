THE CHARADE CONTINUES TOWARDS INFINITY

July 16, 2021

Within hours of our President’s murder, footage from his residential video server was sought to solve several key questions.The F.B.I. requested the video server/footage, only to be refused access. If the F.B.I. cannot access this, they might just as well go home, instead of being part of a criminal charade.

The F.B.I. has already participated in one charade, when they were invited to investigate the murder lof Mireille Durocher Bertin, only to be denied access to supects. Ira Kurzban, Aristide’s attorney was responsible for this.

The F,B,I, went home, in disgust.

The currect questions.

Who was in and out of the presidential property that night?

At midnight, did 2 people visit, to be personally welcomed, and admitted by the President?

Was the Columbian “DEA Attack” the first violent operation there, or are the Columbians comments, to the effect that Jovenel was already dead, when they arrived, true?

What happened in the President’ bedroom? Was he shot immediately, with 2 separate weapons, or was he killed after some torture/abuse?

What was the purpose of the entire night’s violence?

WE ARE AT A CROSSROADS. DO WE REALLY WAN T TO SOLVE THIS CRIME, OR ARE THOSE INVOLVED TOO HIGH LEVEL TO BE EXPOSED? SANON IS A FOOLISH, EGOCENTRIC FOOL, BEING USED AS A FRONT FOR SOMEONE ELSE.