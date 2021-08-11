THE ANIMALS AMONG US – DIMITRI HERARD- ARRANGED HIS WIFE’S KIDNAP/TORTURE TO GENERATE SYMPATHY

August 11, 2021

We hadn’t wanted to believe it, but a conversation with a Washington contact, involved with the Assassination investigation, confirmed it.

Palace Security Chief, Dimitri Herard arranged for the kidnap/torture of his wife, the mother of his children, in an effort to generate sympathy for himself.

As a side issue, Martine Moise put up the $300,000 ransom “demanded.”

Even the Hyena, which we used to illustrate this article, has rigid loyalty to its mate and offspring.

So it is, in the animal world.

Unfortunately, we find things, like dog poo on your shoe, and Dimitri Herard, who fall below the level of wild animals’

This guy is one of the things Laurent Lamothe referred to when he had questioned these inmates being given VIP treatment in the penitentiary.

Dimitri Herard should be given equal treatment to the other prisoners.

He should me immediately, instantly, or more quickly be transferred into the general population in the penitentiary.

The other prisoners will know what kind of an animal they are sharing a cell with, and act accordingly.

Toss in a container of Vaseline.