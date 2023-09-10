THE $1,000,000,000 BOONDOGGLE – KENYA HOLDUP

Sep 9, 2023

Michael Collins

The Kenyan Haitian Intervention is described as a Non-UN Multinational Effort.

What doe that mean??

It means that the entire concept is operating as a stand-alone entity because the United Nations is keeping it arm’s-length.

A lot of concepts were conceived.

Many nations were asked for their participation.

No one was interested.

So another approach was conceived that found Kenya – an English/Swahili speaking nation, with an abysmal human-rights record, convinced – with a $50,000,000 bribe for Kenya – to provide something like 1,000 Kenyans to help our PNH combat gangs, improve human rights, and create stable conditions…. All for a lump sum of $400,000,000 US Dollars, over and above the $50,000,000.

Of course, this would require the creation of an infrastructure that would enable the English/Swahili speaking guys to communicate with our French/Creole speaking citizens.

As I say, “Like having.. sex through a sock.”

Hardly the way to deal with our problem.

Sensing a weakness, the Kenyans are now suggesting the total be raised to $1,000,000,000.

Wow!

That is almost equal to Haiti’s Annual Budget which is something line $1,100,000,000.

Rather than waste this cash away on a project that is doomed, from day one, the International Community should consider investing the funds involved in support of Haiti’s infrastructure.

Increase the wages for our PNH officers,

Make the Bon Repos hospital facility a fully functioning one, supporting the needs of our PNH officers, and their families.

Bring in an American/Canadian team to train the PNH.

Spend some money on the overall Haitian infrastructure.

MOST IMPORTANTLY, OVERSEE THE EXPENDITUURE OF THE FUNDS SO WE DON’T SEE A LOT OF HAPPY MISTRESSES WITH NEW LAND CRUISERS!!

DON’T PISS THE MONEY AWAY – UNSUPERVISED- AS IS USUALLY THE CASE WITH FUNDS – SUCH AS THE $10,000,000 PUT INTO EDUCATION AND THE CRIMINAL NESMY MANIGAT.

Haiti is in its present disastrous situation because of bad decisions forced upon Haiti, by the American government, since 1986.

Time to change course 180 degrees and avoid the final descent into the abyss.