Tense Funeral for Haiti Leader Exposes Rifts, and U.S. Delegation Departs Early

At least one home appliance store was looted, with people carrying away refrigerators and air conditioners. All the businesses along the downtown streets were shuttered.

The American delegation that arrived in the city earlier Friday said its objective was to re-engage with Haiti and help the country overcome a litany of problems compounded by Mr. Moïse’s assassination.

“You deserve democracy, stability, security and prosperity, and we stand with you in this time of crisis,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said.

In an interview, a member of the delegation, Juan Gonzalez, President Biden’s top adviser on Latin America, said it wanted to promote cooperation among political factions in Haiti. He also said the White House believed Haiti should proceed with elections, but only when safe to do so.

The White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said after the delegation flew home that the United States remained “deeply concerned” about Haiti.

“We strongly urge all parties to express themselves peacefully, and call on Haiti’s leaders to be clear that their supporters must refrain from violence,” Mr. Sullivan said in a statement. The delegation, he said, had “met with senior Haitian officials and civil society leaders and shared this message directly.”

The July 7 killing of Mr. Moïse, 53, in the bedroom of his home near Port-au-Prince, the capital, has plunged the Caribbean nation of 11 million into a deep crisis. Officials have blamed a group of Colombian mercenaries, but many questions remain unanswered, including who planned the assassination and why no members of the president’s security detail were hurt. Several members of that security detail have been questioned and taken into custody.