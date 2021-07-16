TELL ME IT ISN’T TRUE – COLUMBIANS BEING RELEASED TO RETURN HOME – CNN ANDERSON COOPER VIDEO

July 16, 2021

The F.B.I and Homeland Security, plus others, including a Columbian team and people from INTERPOL, are here, conducting an investigation into the greatest crime in Haitian history – the Assassination of President Jovenel Moise by a large group of Columbians, some Haitian Americans, a Venezuelan and unknown others such as Dr. Sanon..

The investigation is in its infancy.

The scenario changes with each passing instant!

In the real world, all evidence must be gathered and carefully preserved, until the game is over.

And now – a rumor we hope – indicating that most of the Columbians involved, will be returned to Columbia before the investigative journey begins.

ANDERSON COOPER presented some unbelievable video that ends with a request that some security video, from President Jovenel Moise’s residential cameras – which show everything – be released. PNH Chief Leon Charles correctly declines, saying this should not be done until the investigation is over.

In parallel with this, the following WhatsApp was circulated.

Haitian will remember the time – Ceant was Prime Minister – when a heavily armed group of American mercenaries were intercepted in front of the Central Bank. When pressed for answers their leader said, “My boss will talk to your boss.”

No one seems to have talked to anyone!

This carefully selected team was put together – at a moment’s notice – and contained some with American criminal records. The entire thing was a joke, and nobody was hurt when – without warning – the guys were sent back to the States.

Now, there are m any “Mountains behind Mountains,” each clouded wityth a haze.

All of the evidence must be gathered, and preserved, without prejudice. No one know what effect each tiny building block will have on the game until the final moment.

Sending most of the columbias home, would put a mass of evidence out of Haiti’s reach, any one of these guys, unknowing, might hold the key to everything.

I might be a complete and total dummy, but the simple fact that these people set out to attack the President of a Sovereign Nation – with whatever motivation, and beliefs they might possess – are guilty of something more than a parking violation.