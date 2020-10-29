Tanama’s Story of Tree Planting in Haiti

This outstanding short video was produced in Hispaniola — Thony Loui was the creative director and drew the images in his studio in Haiti; the video was shot and edited by Haiti-based filmmaker Thomas Norielle; and, the images were turned into animation by motion graphic specialist Carlos Juan Mateo in the Dominican Republic.

With her public profile dramatically increased, Tanama has been receiving invitations from as far afield as Europe and Africa. Here are three of her recent guest appearances:

Sipè Ewo yo ye – A Song and Music Video to

Honor Medical Professionals

‘Doctors and Nurses are heroes amongst us, let’s protect them so they can protect us’. This campaign was launched by Rapino Foundation , based in Kenscoff, with collaboration from the Haiti Response Coalition and featuring Haitian artists BIC and Strong G as well as comedian Kako . Tanama is the inspiration for the project and the thread of the video, as she inspires a young boy, who dreams of being a superhero, to see the doctors and nurses who care for his sick grandmother as heroes and role models. The song, intended to battle stigma against doctors and nurses in the time of Covid-19 and bolster morale for the healthcare profession in Haiti, was amplified through local radio and the music video has received over a half million views online and 10,000 likes and shares.