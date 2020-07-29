Tanama Emerges as National Voice for Covid-19 Prevention in Haiti

“Tanama has made a significant contribution,” said Loune Viaud, Executive Director of Zanmi Lasante , sister organization to Partners In Health in Haiti, “by allowing healthcare professionals to speak to the general population through a comic book character they can relate to.”

This past week Tanama began to appear on billboards, murals and street banners as part of a new anti-stigma and anti-violence campaign aimed at protecting healthcare workers and those with Covid-19. With this latest exposure, it is estimated that Tanama’s messages have now reached an estimated three million people throughout the country.

“Tanama’s origins as an environmental supershero gives her credibility when speaking about Covid-19,” noted Jessica Hsu with the Haiti Response Coalition that is behind this latest campaign, “We hope that once the health pandemic is past that Tanama will continue to mobilize action around the other potential pandemics in the areas of climate change, habitat loss and environmental/social justice issues in Haiti.”