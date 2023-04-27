SUGGESTING ELECTIONS NOW LIKE TRYING TO SELL CONDO IN BUILDING WITH 5 ALARM FIRE!!

Prime Minister Henry’s continued suggestions for creation of a CEP and scheduling Elections not realistic.
There seems to be a belief that Elections are a “Cure All’ for Haiti. This has never been the case and is – most certainly – not the case now.
DEMOCRACY HAS NO CALORIES!!!
One must create a foundation, upon which to build.
The first step, in this process, is the creation of a new and stable Cabinet. The current Cabinet has absolutely no validity.
A three member team was created with Madame Manigat as its chief. The new Cabinet must be created with her having some control over its ministries. And, we must avoid the usual approach to picking Cabinet Ministers that sees the Ministries given to certain political leaders, so they can steal all the money.
A recent example of this corruption saw Edmunde Beauzile given control of Traveaux Public. She, and her minister, have raped the treasury.
Beauzile is a political giant who got 1,733 votes in the last elections.
WOW!
Madame Manigat must have some control over the events that follow. PM Henry can stay in place.
Until a new, realistic Cabinet is in place, there can be no thought of creating a new CEP with elections to follow.
HAITI IS IN CHAOS.
WE NEED A NEW CABINET TO GENERATE SECURITY FOR THE NATION.