SOMEONE IN PM’S OFFICE BLOCKING ACQUISITION OF DESPERATELY NEEDED EQUIPMENT FOR PNH. POLICE OFFICERS AND HAITIAN CITIZENS WILL DIE!!

May 26, 2022

One of the largest international dealers in all types of military/police equipment has been trying to assist the Haitian PNH in its efforts to counteract gang violence. This organization is also involved with the training of many American and foreign agencies and has offered to negotiate American government funded courses, in Haiti, and the United States, to help PNH offices prepare to meet challenges of today.

They first shipped 2 containers of ammunition, in 2019.

When it was finally realized that the December 17, 2021 PNH graduation class of 700 did not have weapons, the American group was contacted December 10, 2021 and acquired/held 700 GLOCKS until January 15, with no follow through from Haiti.

Perhaps the 700 received Slingshots!

In March 2022 PRO FORMAs for Ammunition, weapons, and other material were accepted.

An Export License is now in in place for current order.

The PRO FORMAs had a valid period of 72 hours, but the Americans have patience. During the week of May 9, 2022 funds were said to be scheduled for transfer by Finance.

Didn’t happen.

Now there are rumors that another person is trying to pirate the deal!

He is said to be close to someone in the PM’s office.

The name is included in this memorandum from the Interior Ministry of those involved with illegal importation of arms into Haiti, supplying the gangs that confront our PNH officers on a daily basis.

The legitimate American group holds American government licenses to manufacture, import, export weapons, explosives and almost everything else. The have been in business since 1946 and supply an amazing cross-section of American/foreign governments and agencies. They coordinate extensive training courses, at all levels, for American/Foreign agencies.

They are offering courses for the PNH.

In addition to acting as an agent for many, many manufacturers, this American group has its own 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility, where it turns out a wide variety of specialized assault rifles, and other weapons.

There is absolutely nothing the American groups cannot acquire via their worldwide contacts, all with American government approval. This can Involve the State Department, Commerce Department, DIA, CIA, Defense Department and others.

The American team has negotiated Pre-Approval for the sale, to Haiti, of Ammunition, weapons, and supporting material, reducing paperwork and delays to a minimum. This pre-approval includes the purchase of 5,000 pistols and rifles, 10,000,000 bullets, 10,000 magazines/chargers, plus a lot of other things, over 5 years. These amounts can be upgraded as required.

Other groups, with little American government approval, can see delays of months, perhaps forever, in waiting for export approval. With the present Ukraine situation, things have gotten worse.

The recent Haitian purchase of 415 M4 assault rifles had the PNH paperwork initiated at 12 noon one Monday and completed at midnight the following Friday.

The State Department delegated one man to hand-carry the paperwork.

The illegal importers of weapons depend upon buying guns at American gun shops, then moving them through Haitian ports, hopefully, without seizure by Haitian Customs authorities.

Stuffing a bunch of weapons in a used car/or container, on the Miami River, is not the way to do business.

These people have absolutely no interest in the well being of the PNH or Haiti’s citizens. They are only interested in the profits involved by buying low quality material, like the TAURUS, and then selling it for high prices. Dimitri Herard did this via Turkey. One of his shipments went Turkey – Toronto – Dominican Republic from where it was smuggled into Haiti. The assault rifles, and automatic pistols, were directed via shipping manifests to Civil, in the Palace. Herard and Civil are both in jail now, for suggested involvement in President Moise’s assassination.

Our PNH need help now, not months from now.

The thought of trying to change suppliers, at this late moment, is criminal. It will require a complete re-start to everything, in a market where the UKRAINE is absorbing everything and Haiti’s small order is like a grain of sand, on the beach. Not worth the trouble, creating predictable delays in paperwork.

Could take months.

Could take forever!

RECENTLY – THE PNH NEEDED – DESPERATELY – 10 ARMORED VEHICLES. THESE ARE NORMALLY ORDERED – THEN MANUFACTURED – WHICH TAKE MONTHS. 10 COMPLETED VEHICLES WERE FOUND – BY THE AMERICAN TEAM – BUT HAITIAN PROCRASTINATION SAW THEM GO TO THE UKRAINE.

TIME FOR ACTION STATIONS BEFORE WE LOSE AGAIN.

THE WRONG DECISION NOW WILL COST MORE PNH AND CIVILIAN LIVES!

IF DEAL IS CHANGED – WE MIGHT LOOK AT THE DIFFERENCE IN PRICE. THIS WILL SHOW HOW MUCH IS BEING SKIMMED BY THE LESS EFFICIENT SUPPLIER AND HIS FRIENDS.

I THINK THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT IS SUPPLYING FUNDS FOR PNH SUPPORT AND WILL NOT APPRECIATE THIS STUPIDITY!!

Michael Collins